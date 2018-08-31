Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (WWH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/31 05:30:00 pm
2877.5 GBp   +0.09%
06:13pWORLDWIDE HEALT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/30WORLDWIDE HEALT : Issue of Equity
PR
08/29WORLDWIDE HEALT : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

31 August 2018

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 18 December 2017.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2880.50 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%.  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 30 August 2018 was 2852.16 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 1,466,977 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 50,320,778 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 50,320,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST
06:13pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/30WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/24WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/23WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/22WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/17WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/15WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018
PR
08/14WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/13WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.