Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (WWH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/10 11:29:30 am
2580 GBp   +0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:16am EST

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

10 January 2019

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 12,500 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 12 November 2018.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2568.25 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%.  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 9 January 2019 was 2555.80 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,269,977 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 52,017,778 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 52,017,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST
11:16aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/08WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2018
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
2018WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.