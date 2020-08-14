Log in
Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

08/14/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
 

14 August 2020

Allotment of Ordinary Shares
 

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 75,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 6 May 2020.

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 3445.00 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of the transaction of 0.8%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 13 August 2020 was 3435.47 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 11,477 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 58,276,278 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 58,276,278 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 
Frostrow Capital LLP            
Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2020
