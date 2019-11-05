Worley : BP Exploration (Alaska) contract extension

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

BP Exploration (Alaska) extends Worley's wells support and fluids hauling contract

BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. (BP) has awarded Worley a two-year contract extension to provide wells support services and fluids hauling for BP's North Slope operations. The extension was granted prior to BP's agreement to sell its North Slope operations to Hilcorp Alaska, LLC.

Under the contract, Worley will continue to provide wells support services and fluids hauling, which includes maintenance, modifications, operations and drilling support for new and existing wells and well sites for BP's Alaska wells and fluids organization. This is an extension of a contract originally awarded in 2012.

The services will be executed by Worley's Alaskan team with support from the Worley global business.

"We are pleased this contract has been renewed so we can continue to support BP in the challenging and remote conditions on the North Slope," said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

