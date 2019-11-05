Log in
WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
WORLEY : BP Exploration (Alaska) contract extension
PU
WORLEY : Nouryon awards a Master Services Agreement to Worley
PU
WORLEY : Acquisition of 3sun Group Ltd
PU
Worley : BP Exploration (Alaska) contract extension

11/05/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

Telephone: +61 2 8923 6866

www.worley.com

Worley Limited

ABN 17 096 090 158

6 November 2019

ASX release

WORLEY LIMITED

(ASX: WOR)

BP Exploration (Alaska) extends Worley's wells support and fluids hauling contract

BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. (BP) has awarded Worley a two-year contract extension to provide wells support services and fluids hauling for BP's North Slope operations. The extension was granted prior to BP's agreement to sell its North Slope operations to Hilcorp Alaska, LLC.

Under the contract, Worley will continue to provide wells support services and fluids hauling, which includes maintenance, modifications, operations and drilling support for new and existing wells and well sites for BP's Alaska wells and fluids organization. This is an extension of a contract originally awarded in 2012.

The services will be executed by Worley's Alaskan team with support from the Worley global business.

"We are pleased this contract has been renewed so we can continue to support BP in the challenging and remote conditions on the North Slope," said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Trueman

Executive Group Director Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations

Ph: +61 2 8456 7256

investor.relations@worley.com

www.worley.com

About Worley:Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:34:06 UTC
