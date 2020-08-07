Worley : BP awards 2 framework agreements for downstream business

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

7 August 2020

BP enters into two framework agreements with Worley for downstream business line

BP America, Inc and BP International Limited (collectively referred to as "BP") have each entered into separate framework agreements with Worley; one for North America and one for Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The terms of the agreements are for three years to provide services to BP's downstream business line. The agreements continue BP's existing relationship with Worley, including a historical relationship with the Jacobs ECR business. Approximately 400 Worley people currently provide services to BP sites across seven countries.

Under the new agreements, BP may appoint Worley to provide engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCm) and maintenance services for BP's global refining and lubricants assets. The award further strengthens Worley's position in supporting the global operating assets of our customers.

The services will be executed from multiple global Worley locations with support from our global integrated delivery offices.

"For over 20 years, we have been a trusted partner to BP across their global refining business. As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to supporting the partnership and helping BP meet the world's changing energy, chemicals and resources needs," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

