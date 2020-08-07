Worley : Corpus Christi Liquefaction awards master services agreement

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

7 August 2020

ASX release

WORLEY LIMITED (WORLEY)

(ASX: WOR)

Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC awards Worley a master construction services agreement

Worley has been awarded a master construction services agreement (MCSA) by Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere).

Under the agreement, Worley will provide civil, structural, mechanical, instrument and electrical, HVAC and marine construction services at Cheniere's Corpus Christi liquified natural gas (LNG), liquefaction facility, the first greenfield LNG export facility in the U.S. lower 48. When complete, the facility will include three liquefaction trains with an expected export capacity of up to 13.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

The contract follows Worley's development of project delivery and operations standards for Cheniere's Corpus Christi site. Under the new MCSA, Worley will provide a nested, on‐site team to execute small capital construction projects for the facility.

The award of this agreement has long term strategic relevance as it reflects the acceleration of an emerging business in LNG Maintenance, Modification and Operations (MM0), presented at Investor Day on 10 June 2020.

"We are delighted that Cheniere has engaged Worley in this agreement. LNG is an important component of Worley's energy transition strategy and the world's energy transition journey. As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to supporting Cheniere to deliver on its operational and production targets," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Authorised for release by Nuala O'Leary, Group Company Secretary.

