WORLEY LIMITED    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/06
8.64 AUD   +5.37%
04:19aWORLEY : Corpus Christi Liquefaction awards master services agreement
PU
04:19aWORLEY : BP awards 2 framework agreements for downstream business
PU
08/06WORLEY : Newcrest awards Worley Lihir gold contract
PU
Worley : Corpus Christi Liquefaction awards master services agreement

08/07/2020 | 04:19am EDT

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

Telephone: +61 2 8923 6866

www.worley.com

Worley Limited

ABN 17 096 090 158

7 August 2020

ASX release

WORLEY LIMITED (WORLEY)

(ASX: WOR)

Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC awards Worley a master construction services agreement

Worley has been awarded a master construction services agreement (MCSA) by Corpus Christi Liquefaction LLC, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere).

Under the agreement, Worley will provide civil, structural, mechanical, instrument and electrical, HVAC and marine construction services at Cheniere's Corpus Christi liquified natural gas (LNG), liquefaction facility, the first greenfield LNG export facility in the U.S. lower 48. When complete, the facility will include three liquefaction trains with an expected export capacity of up to 13.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

The contract follows Worley's development of project delivery and operations standards for Cheniere's Corpus Christi site. Under the new MCSA, Worley will provide a nested, on‐site team to execute small capital construction projects for the facility.

The award of this agreement has long term strategic relevance as it reflects the acceleration of an emerging business in LNG Maintenance, Modification and Operations (MM0), presented at Investor Day on 10 June 2020.

"We are delighted that Cheniere has engaged Worley in this agreement. LNG is an important component of Worley's energy transition strategy and the world's energy transition journey. As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to supporting Cheniere to deliver on its operational and production targets," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Authorised for release by Nuala O'Leary, Group Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Veréna Preston

Group Director Investor Relations Ph: +61 7 3239 7461 investor.relations@worley.com www.worley.com

About Worley: Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:18:15 UTC
NameTitle
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Francis Honan Chief Financial Officer & Group MD-Finance
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Haynes Lead Independent Director
