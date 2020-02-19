Log in
WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
Worley : Total awards two LNG agreements to Worley

02/19/2020

19 February 2020

Total awards two LNG agreements to Worley

Worley has been awarded two master service agreements (MSAs) by Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada (Total) to provide services to the Mozambique LNG Project.

Under the MSAs, Worley will provide in-and-out of country services, including engineering, consulting and specialist engineering for delivery of onshore and offshore (subsea) facilities. The services will support the development of the new LNG facility.

The services will be executed by Worley's local Mozambique operation with support from Worley's global businesses including Advisian. Worley has supported the LNG development, located on the Afungi peninsula in Cabo Delgado province, since gas was first discovered there in 2010.

"We are pleased to continue providing services to the LNG development and to support one of Africa's largest projects. Through the MSAs, we will help Total and its partners in the Mozambique LNG Project meet the world's changing energy needs," said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Authorised for release by Nuala O'Leary, Group Company Secretary.

About Worley:Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

Worley Limited published this content on 19 February 2020
