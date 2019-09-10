Keeping people safe during change: Worley awarded seven Canadian Safety Achievement Awards

For the third year in a row, Worley's maintenance teams in Canada took to the stage at the Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) ceremony in Edmonton, Alberta.





Making industrial sites a safe place to work, our people were honored for their exemplary safety contributions during:

major turnaround events, receiving three Zero Injury Tripartite Turnaround Awards in partnership with three unique customers;

year-round daily maintenance schedules, which includes periods with challenging winter weather conditions, receiving three 365 Daily Maintenance Awards in partnership with three different customers; and

multi-year periods with significant craft workforces, receiving the Sustained Superior Performance Award.

Hosted by the General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC/NMC), the CS2A program recognizes collaborative organizations and teams that are helping drive higher health and safety performance standards across industrial sectors. The Worley team awards were particularly well-earned this year, with two businesses transitioning into a combined company during the time of the award evaluation period, adding the extra challenge of keeping people safe during an acquisition and organizational change.

Worley has more than 14,000 craft and construction management personnel supporting projects across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. From full life-cycle delivery services to operating assets, Worley's Integrated Solutions teams deliver small to mega projects on over 120 industrial sites, plus custom design and proprietary equipment design capabilities from the company's 10 fabrication and modularization facilities.

