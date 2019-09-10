Log in
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
Keeping people safe during change: Worley awarded seven Canadian Safety Achievement Awards

09/10/2019 | 09:42pm EDT
Home | News | 2019 | Keeping people safe during change: Worley awarded seven Canadian Safety Achievement Awards
Keeping people safe during change: Worley awarded seven Canadian Safety Achievement Awards
11 Sep 2019

For the third year in a row, Worley's maintenance teams in Canada took to the stage at the Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) ceremony in Edmonton, Alberta.



Making industrial sites a safe place to work, our people were honored for their exemplary safety contributions during:

  • major turnaround events, receiving three Zero Injury Tripartite Turnaround Awards in partnership with three unique customers;
  • year-round daily maintenance schedules, which includes periods with challenging winter weather conditions, receiving three 365 Daily Maintenance Awards in partnership with three different customers; and
  • multi-year periods with significant craft workforces, receiving the Sustained Superior Performance Award.

Hosted by the General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC/NMC), the CS2A program recognizes collaborative organizations and teams that are helping drive higher health and safety performance standards across industrial sectors. The Worley team awards were particularly well-earned this year, with two businesses transitioning into a combined company during the time of the award evaluation period, adding the extra challenge of keeping people safe during an acquisition and organizational change.

Worley has more than 14,000 craft and construction management personnel supporting projects across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. From full life-cycle delivery services to operating assets, Worley's Integrated Solutions teams deliver small to mega projects on over 120 industrial sites, plus custom design and proprietary equipment design capabilities from the company's 10 fabrication and modularization facilities.

About Worley: Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

Worley is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR]. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:41:09 UTC
