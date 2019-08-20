WorleyParsons Annual Profit Jumps Following Takeover

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--WorleyParsons recorded a more-than doubling in annual profit after buying the energy, chemicals and resources arm of U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering Group and enjoying an improvement in market conditions.

The engineering contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 151.9 million Australian dollars (US$102.9 million) for the 12 months through June, up from A$62.2 million during the year prior.

Directors declared a final dividend of 15 Australian cents a share, taking WorleyParsons's full-year payout to 27.5 cents a share. That compared to 25 cents a year earlier.

Earnings were supported by a 36% rise in aggregated revenue after the April purchase of Jacobs's resources arm, which WorleyParsons earlier said would give it greater exposure to "more-stable" revenues from commodity producers and help it further reduce costs.

"Our business has been through one of the most transformative and dynamic periods in our history," said Chief Executive Andrew Wood. "Our customers are telling us that they are pleased with our expanded capabilities."

WorleyParsons said it also benefited from better market conditions.

Resources and energy companies have been gradually spending more on drilling to firm up their production pipeline after several years of lackluster investment.

"The energy, chemicals and resources market indicators and growth in backlog provide evidence of continued improvement in market conditions," said WorleyParsons. "However, our markets are being tempered by macroeconomic global uncertainty," it said.

Still, the company expects to see the benefits across costs, margins and revenue from the Jacobs acquisition in fiscal year 2020, it said.

