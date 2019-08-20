Log in
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report  
08/20
14.46 AUD   +4.93%
08:08pWorleyParsons Annual Profit Jumps Following Takeover
DJ
05:28pWORLEYPARSONS : Vår Energi awards Jotun A FPSO life extension contract to Worley
PU
05:52aWORLEYPARSONS : Var Energi contract award to Worley
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

WorleyParsons Annual Profit Jumps Following Takeover

08/20/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--WorleyParsons recorded a more-than doubling in annual profit after buying the energy, chemicals and resources arm of U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering Group and enjoying an improvement in market conditions.

The engineering contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 151.9 million Australian dollars (US$102.9 million) for the 12 months through June, up from A$62.2 million during the year prior.

Directors declared a final dividend of 15 Australian cents a share, taking WorleyParsons's full-year payout to 27.5 cents a share. That compared to 25 cents a year earlier.

Earnings were supported by a 36% rise in aggregated revenue after the April purchase of Jacobs's resources arm, which WorleyParsons earlier said would give it greater exposure to "more-stable" revenues from commodity producers and help it further reduce costs.

"Our business has been through one of the most transformative and dynamic periods in our history," said Chief Executive Andrew Wood. "Our customers are telling us that they are pleased with our expanded capabilities."

WorleyParsons said it also benefited from better market conditions.

Resources and energy companies have been gradually spending more on drilling to firm up their production pipeline after several years of lackluster investment.

"The energy, chemicals and resources market indicators and growth in backlog provide evidence of continued improvement in market conditions," said WorleyParsons. "However, our markets are being tempered by macroeconomic global uncertainty," it said.

Still, the company expects to see the benefits across costs, margins and revenue from the Jacobs acquisition in fiscal year 2020, it said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 498 M
EBIT 2019 411 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 1 595 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 7 520 M
Chart WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worleyparsons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,94  AUD
Last Close Price 14,46  AUD
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Honan Chief Financial Officer
Erich Fraunschiel Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED16.11%4 854
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING8.78%3 386
SUBSEA 7-0.52%2 870
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-3.54%2 735
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 495
SAPURA ENERGY BHD--.--%1 030
