WorleyParsons : Change of Director's Interest Notice
10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
WorleyParsons Limited
ABN
17 096 090 158
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Andrew Peter Wood
Date of last notice
4 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
1 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary Shares:
Direct: 655,337
(includes 76,225 Ordinary Shares subject to a two-year restriction
period ending on 30 September 2020).
Indirect: 748,613
Performance Rights: 405,852
Share Price Performance Rights: 93,724
(each being a conditional entitlement to a certain number of
Ordinary Shares in the Company and, in total, converting into a
maximum number of 187,448, such shares in accordance with the
WorleyParsons' Performance Rights Plan.)
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
135,854
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/ConsiderationNote: If consideration is non-cash,
Not applicable
provide details and estimated valuation
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary Shares:
Direct: 791,191
(includes 76,225 Ordinary Shares subject to a two-year restriction
period ending on 30 September 2020).
Indirect: 748,613
Performance Rights : 235,555(85,148 lapsed 30.9.19)
Share Price Performance Rights: 39,409 (3,610 lapsed 30.9.19)
(each being a conditional entitlement to a certain number of shares
in the Company and, in total, converting into a maximum number of
78,818, such shares in accordance with the Company's Performance
Rights Plan.)
Nature of change
Vesting of performance rights and share price performance
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
rights in accordance with the Company's Performance Rights
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
Plan.
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest
related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Disclaimer
WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:11:04 UTC
