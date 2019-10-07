Log in
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/07
12.59 AUD   +0.64%
WORLEYPARSONS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/10KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE DURING CHANGE : Worley awarded seven Canadian Safety Achievement Awards
PU
08/27WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
WorleyParsons : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

WorleyParsons Limited

ABN

17 096 090 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Peter Wood

Date of last notice

4 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares:

Direct: 655,337

(includes 76,225 Ordinary Shares subject to a two-year restriction

period ending on 30 September 2020).

Indirect: 748,613

Performance Rights: 405,852

Share Price Performance Rights: 93,724

(each being a conditional entitlement to a certain number of

Ordinary Shares in the Company and, in total, converting into a

maximum number of 187,448, such shares in accordance with the

WorleyParsons' Performance Rights Plan.)

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

135,854

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/ConsiderationNote: If consideration is non-cash,

Not applicable

provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Page 1

01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares:

Direct: 791,191

(includes 76,225 Ordinary Shares subject to a two-year restriction

period ending on 30 September 2020).

Indirect: 748,613

Performance Rights: 235,555(85,148 lapsed 30.9.19)

Share Price Performance Rights: 39,409 (3,610 lapsed 30.9.19)

(each being a conditional entitlement to a certain number of shares

in the Company and, in total, converting into a maximum number of

78,818, such shares in accordance with the Company's Performance

Rights Plan.)

Nature of change

Vesting of performance rights and share price performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

rights in accordance with the Company's Performance Rights

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

Plan.

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 08:11:04 UTC
