WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED (WOR)

WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED (WOR)
My previous session
WorleyParsons : Profit Jumps; Forecasts Further Earnings Improvement

08/22/2018 | 02:19am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--WorleyParsons Ltd. (WOR.AU) notched an 86% rise in fiscal-year profit and forecast improved earnings in the year ahead, underpinned by a U.K. expansion, an ongoing cost-reduction drive and a nascent recovery in spending by resources customers.

The engineering contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 62.2 million Australian dollars (US$45.8 million) for the 12 months through June, up from A$33.5 million during the year prior.

Directors declared a final dividend of 15 cents a share, taking its full-year payout to 25 cents a share. WorleyParsons hadn't paid investors a dividend the year prior.

Earnings were supported by an almost 9% rise in aggregated revenue after the company's takeover of AFW, now its U.K. integrated solutions division. A continued campaign to cut costs helped boost its margins to their highest level in five years.

"Aggregated revenue has now increased for three consecutive halves," said Chief Executive Andrew Wood. "Looking ahead, our backlog continues to increase, indicating upward momentum in market conditions."

WorleyParsons is benefiting from higher spending from oil-and-gas and mining companies, which are investing more in projects and exploration than during the past couple of years after a lift in commodity prices and improvements to their own balance sheets.

The company on Wednesday said customers "are increasing early phase activity for the next cycle of investment."

"By maintaining our focus and growing our position in the resources and energy markets we expect to deliver improved earnings in fiscal year 2019," it said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4 962 M
EBIT 2018 312 M
Net income 2018 91,9 M
Debt 2018 741 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 39,10
P/E ratio 2019 23,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 4 865 M
Chart WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worleyparsons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Honan Chief Financial Officer
Erich Fraunschiel Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED24.18%3 580
SUBSEA 7-9.27%4 245
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY63.75%3 850
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-7.64%3 662
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 379
AKER SOLUTIONS16.48%1 726
