WorleyParsons : Profit Jumps; Forecasts Further Earnings Improvement

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--WorleyParsons Ltd. (WOR.AU) notched an 86% rise in fiscal-year profit and forecast improved earnings in the year ahead, underpinned by a U.K. expansion, an ongoing cost-reduction drive and a nascent recovery in spending by resources customers.

The engineering contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 62.2 million Australian dollars (US$45.8 million) for the 12 months through June, up from A$33.5 million during the year prior.

Directors declared a final dividend of 15 cents a share, taking its full-year payout to 25 cents a share. WorleyParsons hadn't paid investors a dividend the year prior.

Earnings were supported by an almost 9% rise in aggregated revenue after the company's takeover of AFW, now its U.K. integrated solutions division. A continued campaign to cut costs helped boost its margins to their highest level in five years.

"Aggregated revenue has now increased for three consecutive halves," said Chief Executive Andrew Wood. "Looking ahead, our backlog continues to increase, indicating upward momentum in market conditions."

WorleyParsons is benefiting from higher spending from oil-and-gas and mining companies, which are investing more in projects and exploration than during the past couple of years after a lift in commodity prices and improvements to their own balance sheets.

The company on Wednesday said customers "are increasing early phase activity for the next cycle of investment."

"By maintaining our focus and growing our position in the resources and energy markets we expect to deliver improved earnings in fiscal year 2019," it said.

