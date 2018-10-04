WorleyParsons : and OGTC to study new technology to unlock marginal fields

WorleyParsons' INTECSEA consultancy partners with The Oil & Gas Technology Centre to review the economic impact of the technology designed to maximise economic recovery in the North Sea.

WorleyParsons' INTECSEA consultancy will carry out two studies to look into the economic impact of applying its innovative Pseudo Dry Gas technology to the West of Shetland fields. On a wider scale the study will also investigate how the technology could be applied as a gas disposal system across North Sea fields, with both studies being funded by The Oil & Gas Technology Centre in Aberdeen.

The innovative new technology was developed with the aim of making long distance subsea tiebacks, which are typically not economically or even technically feasible, commercially viable. By reducing back pressure in the pipeline, Pseudo Dry Gas technology eliminates the need for topsides and costly compression, reducing the associated high carbon emissions. This allows for much greater tie-back distances. The solution is elegantly simple, using multiple passive separators, and a liquid removal pipeline connected to proven standardized pumps.

It is hoped that the results of these economic studies will demonstrate the advantages of the technology in assisting operators to bring marginal fields back online at a significantly reduced cost.

Lee Thomas, INTECSEA Engineering Lead for Pseudo Dry Gas technology, anticipates that the studies will show reductions in capital expenditure of more than 40% compared to current alternatives, without loss of recoverable reserves.

He said: 'I am delighted that the potential of Pseudo Dry gas to support the OGTC's aim of maximizing economic recovery is being put under the spotlight. I believe it could lead to increased gas production for the North Sea, and vastly extended gas tieback distances, while simultaneously reducing operational CO₂ emissions.'

Graeme Rogerson, Marginal Developments Project Manager for the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, added: 'There are currently 363 marginal developments distributed across the UKSC, each holding an estimated 3 -50 million barrels. At present these fields do not meet the current economic requirements to progress to investment, therefore it's important that we identify technologies, like INTECSEA's Pseudo Dry Gas, that can help unlock this huge potential which is worth an estimated £135 billion to the UK economy.

We hope the findings of this techno-economic study are of interest to exploration and production companies - ensuring that we can secure the industry support that is required to help bring this technology to the market.'

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR]. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About INTECSEA: INTECSEA (part of WorleyParsons Advisian consultancy) is a renowned offshore engineering consultancy that takes on complex challenges and creates practical solutions. Committed to offer clients unbiased insight and answers, INTECSEA provides independent guidance and knowledge on issues in any offshore environment. Known for its technical expertise, INTECSEA offers full lifecycle asset development and management from concept to decommissioning.

About the Oil & Gas Technology Centre:

• The Oil & Gas Technology Centre is a not-for-profit, industry-led, technology research and development organization based in Aberdeen.

• The Oil & Gas Technology Centre was established in October 2016 with £180 million funding as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

• The Deal is a long-term improvement programme to enhance growth, competitiveness, connectivity, infrastructure, housing and employment into an already successful regional economy.

• The Deal is supported by the Scottish Government, UK Government, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and Opportunity North East.

• An additional £174.1 million has to be generated in matched funding from industry, university or others as part of the Centre's long-term funding, which can be both cash and in-kind.

