WorleyParsons : announces appointment of Non‐Executive Director

09/06/2018 | 09:22am CEST
WorleyParsons announces appointment of Non‐Executive Director

06 Sep 2018

WorleyParsons Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Liveris to its Board of Directors effective 5 September 2018. Andrew's appointment follows over forty years' global leadership experience with The Dow Chemical Company and his career spanned roles in manufacturing, engineering, sales, marketing, and business and general management. Andrew is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Dow Chemical Company and the former Executive Chairman of DowDuPont.

Andrew is a director of IBM and Saudi Aramco and on the advisory board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and NEOM, an initiative driven by Saudi Vision 2030. He was recently appointed as a special advisor to Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He is the past Vice Chair of the Business Roundtable, an Executive Committee Member and past Chairman of the United States Business Council, and a member of the Concordia Leadership Council and the Australian government's Industry Growth Centres Advisory Committee. He is a trustee for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), the California Institute of Technology, and the United States Council for International Business. Andrew is the Chairman of the Board of The Hellenic Initiative, which he co‐founded to support economic renewal in Greece through entrepreneurship, business development and investment.

Andrew is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of The Institute of Chemical Engineers, as well as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering. He earned a Bachelor's degree (firstclass‐honors) in Chemical Engineering from the University of Queensland and was awarded the University Medal for that year. In 2005, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in science by his alma mater as well as being named Alumnus of the Year. He was appointed Officer of the Order of Australia for his services to international business in 2014 and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in engineering from Michigan State University in 2015.

The Chairman of WorleyParsons, John Grill, said: 'We are delighted that Andrew has agreed to join the Board of WorleyParsons. Andrew's breadth of global leadership experience, especially in the Middle East and the United States of America, will be invaluable and enhances the collective capabilities of the Board.'

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Director Planning & Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR].

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
