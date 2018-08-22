WorleyParsons : awarded a contract extension by Woodside Energy Ltd

WorleyParsons has been awarded a one-year contract extension to provide EPCM services to support the assets of the North West Shelf Project for Woodside Energy Ltd.

ASX release

Under the extension, WorleyParsons will continue to provide brownfield engineering services to support the Karratha Gas Plant assets in Western Australia.

WorleyParsons has held the current contract for three years as the latest contract in over 20 years of providing continuous support to Woodside on these facilities. The services will be executed from WorleyParsons' West Australian office with support from other WorleyParsons' offices.

'We appreciate the confidence shown in WorleyParsons' capability and are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Woodside with the award of this contract extension,' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of WorleyParsons.

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Director Planning & Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

