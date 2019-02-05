Log in
WorleyParsons : awarded microgrid project by the University of Toronto

02/05/2019 | 04:19am EST
Home | News | 2019 | WorleyParsons awarded microgrid project by the University of Toronto 

WorleyParsons awarded microgrid project by the University of Toronto 

05 Feb 2019

This project will see an entirely Direct Current (DC) microgrid system installed at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The microgrid will provide the University with power resiliency, will reduce electricity costs, and will enable new cutting-edge research at the University.

When reviewing the available technologies that could potentially meet the University's requirements for the project, WorleyParsons' Smart & Distributed Energy team identified ARDA Power as the clear leader in the field for Direct Current microgrid systems of this size and functionality.

The microgrid will couple energy supplied by the grid and rooftop solar power with a lithium-ion battery and DC loads. The University of Toronto laboratory will use the microgrid system to develop and test new energy management software for various approaches to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging.

'This project is the first of its' kind in the university research setting and is attributable to the vision of the University of Toronto and the unique microgrid technology provided for the project by ARDA Power,' said Michael Cantin, Vice President of Operations, WorleyParsons. 

'For WorleyParsons, this contract adds to our list of projects in the renewable energy space which are helping our customers to meet the world's changing resource and energy needs,' added Cantin.

Tristan Jackson, Director of Smart & Distributed Energy for WorleyParsons said, 'DC microgrid technology holds great promise for simplifying microgrid design and the related interconnection process, and for improving efficiency by eliminating redundant AC/DC conversions. The DC approach to microgrids can save significant costs on equipment, installation, interconnection to the grid, and operations. We anticipate many more such projects in the near future. Two areas where we see the greatest potential for these systems to bring disruptive value are electric vehicle charging and indoor agriculture.'

Aleksey Toporkov, President of ARDA Power, said 'We are pleased to further our collaboration with WorleyParsons on this unique DC microgrid project and look forward to delivering a system to the University of Toronto that will help further their research into cutting edge electric vehicle charging technology.'

The engineering and procurement phases are underway, and the construction phase is set to begin in July 2019, with project completion expected by the end of December 2019.

The WorleyParsons project team will include highly skilled subject matter experts, including Director of Smart & Distributed Energy, Tristan Jackson, and Director of Engineering, Hariharan Viswanathan.

For more information, email microgrids@advisian.com.

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the power, hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX: WOR]. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 09:18:02 UTC
