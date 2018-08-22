Log in
News

WorleyParsons : releases its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Performance Report

08/22/2018 | 02:22am CEST
WorleyParsons releases its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Performance Report

WorleyParsons releases its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Performance Report

22 Aug 2018


The WorleyParsons Corporate Responsibility Performance Report for 2018 is now available along with full year results

Progress of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives and our corporate responsibility program contribute to WorleyParsons social license credentials. WorleyParsons is committed to working responsibly and is positioned to help customers meet their own ESG objectives.

'The past financial year has no doubt been one of the most dynamic in recent years for WorleyParsons. I acknowledge the amazing people of WorleyParsons for their relentless commitment to helping our success. Their work, passion, innovation and resilience has delivered and helped reinforce our position as one of the most future-ready players in our industry.' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of WorleyParsons.

The report provides an overview of ESG and corporate responsibility-related performance for the period 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018 and also serves to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).  This past year our 26,050 people from over 80 nationalities, participated in corporate responsibility activities across our 42 countries of operations, with achievements:

Safety performance.Our focus on safety is at the core of everything we do, and continued to deliver industry leading results. This year we initiated a review of our integrity management framework, OneWay™. It will further cement our intense focus on caring for the safety and wellbeing of our people by incorporating human performance factors as a more holistic approach to safety and the way we undertake all our work.Page 60

Environmental performance. This year we established our climate change program with a climate change position statement. We again achieved our energy target for carbon emissions and continue to report for the Carbon Disclosure Project. We have started work to better understand the impact of climate related financial and environmental risks on our business. Engineering News Record (ENR) again ranked WorleyParsons in the top 200 environmental firms globally. Page 44

Diversity performance.During the period WorleyParsons achieved and exceeded its FY2020 targets for female board participation and women senior executives. We also measure broader diversity across our leadership teams and have seen an improvement this year, although there is still more to do in some parts of the business. Page 55

Volunteering performance. Empowering our people to participate in skilled volunteering has resulted in positive impacts both in the communities where we operate and in our workplace. This financial year, the WorleyParsons Foundation delivered the largest number of supported projects providing opportunities for our people to volunteer their skills. Our people have completed over 139,000 volunteering hours since 2012 and over 25,500 hours in FY2018. Page 66

Transparency and disclosure with our people.We have introduced a number of innovations supporting employee engagement, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. Our global engagement surveys are one tool we use to track employee engagement. Over the past year, opportunities for our people to interact with our leaders (and each other) were available and we have social media and the Yammer platform to further the transparency within our business. Page 22

'I believe the enormous impact we make in our communities is made possible by the special mix of very passionate and skilled people, coupled with carefully designed enabling processes. Add to this the values-based culture and support from leadership, and it is easy for our people to take action with minimal bureaucracy and appropriate risk management. The collective impact that results from the hundreds of activities benefiting the many communities where we operate, is breathtaking.' Marni Oaten, Director Corporate Responsibility

To learn more about WorleyParsons Corporate Responsibility achievements, targets and to view the entire report, visit: 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report (PDF).

For more information, contact Marni Oaten, Director Corporate Responsibility at marni.oaten@worleyparsons.com

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR].

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:21:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
