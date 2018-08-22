WorleyParsons : releases its 2018 Full Year Results

WorleyParsons Limited, a leading global professional services company, today announced a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $62.2 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, an 85.7% improvement on the result for the prior corresponding period of $33.5 million. This result includes a charge against the Group's US tax assets due to changes in US tax legislation of $81.7 million as previously disclosed.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT)1 was $171.4 million, up 39.1% on the prior corresponding period. Aggregated revenue improved 8.5% to $4,749.2 million on steady and improving market conditions and the inclusion of revenue from the business acquired during the year, UK Integrated Solutions (UK IS).

