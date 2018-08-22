Log in
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
WorleyParsons : releases its 2018 Full Year Results

08/22/2018
WorleyParsons releases its 2018 Full Year Results

22 Aug 2018

WorleyParsons Limited, a leading global professional services company, today announced a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $62.2 million for the year ended 30 June 2018, an 85.7% improvement on the result for the prior corresponding period of $33.5 million. This result includes a charge against the Group's US tax assets due to changes in US tax legislation of $81.7 million as previously disclosed.

Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT)1 was $171.4 million, up 39.1% on the prior corresponding period. Aggregated revenue improved 8.5% to $4,749.2 million on steady and improving market conditions and the inclusion of revenue from the business acquired during the year, UK Integrated Solutions (UK IS).

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR].

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:51:02 UTC
