Worleyparsons : Borouge awards WorleyParsons PMC contract for the world's largest mixed feed cracker

Borouge has awarded WorleyParsons the project management contract (PMC) for its Ruwais petrochemicals complex. Borouge is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Borealis AS (BOREALIS).

ASX Release

Under the contract, WorleyParsons will provide PMC services to the fourth phase of the petrochemicals complex. The complex will include the world's largest mixed feed cracker with an estimated 1.8 million tonnes per annum of ethylene output and a production capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum of olefins and aromatics using a variety of feedstocks such as ethane, butane and naphtha from ADNOC's refining and gas processing facilities. WorleyParsons provided services to the pre‐FEED phase following a number of earlier PMC contracts for the ADNOC group.

'WorleyParsons is delighted to continue working with Borouge through this significant contract and to support United Arab Emirates' strategic vision,' commented Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer, WorleyParsons.

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Director Planning & Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

About WorleyParsons: WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the power, hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR].