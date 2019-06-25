Worleyparsons : Change in substantial holding

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
WorleyParsons Limited (WorleyParsons)
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
096 090 158
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
|
Name
|
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs)
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
N/A
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
|
substantial holder on
|
24/06/2019
|
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
29/04/2019
|
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
26/04/2019
|
|
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
-
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
58,197,867
|
11.21%
|
51,381,257
|
9.90%
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
|
Person whose
|
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
|
Date of
|
Nature of
|
given in
|
number of
|
Person's votes
|
relevant interest
|
change
|
change (6)
|
relation
|
securities
|
affected
|
changed
|
|
|
to change (7)
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in relevant interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
as securities were loaned
|
|
|
|
|
|
under a securities lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreement (see Annexure
|
|
|
|
13 May 2019
|
Jacobs
|
A). Jacobs retained a
|
N/A
|
6,816,610 ordinary
|
6,816,610 ordinary
|
relevant interest under s
|
shares
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
608(8) of the Corporations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Act by virtue of right to
|
|
|
|
|
|
redelivery of the affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss of relevant interest in
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares on termination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities lending
|
|
6,816,610 ordinary
|
6,816,610 ordinary
|
24 June 2019
|
Jacobs
|
agreement and discharge
|
See Annexure A
|
shares
|
shares
|
|
|
of redelivery obligation via
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash payment (see
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered
|
Person entitled
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
|
relevant
|
holder of
|
to be registered
|
relevant
|
number of
|
Person's votes
|
interest
|
securities
|
as holder (8)
|
interest (6)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest under
|
|
|
|
|
|
section 608(1) of the
|
|
|
Jacobs
|
Jacobs
|
Jacobs
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
51,381,257
|
51,381,257 ordinary
|
(Cth) as the registered
|
ordinary shares
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder and beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
owner of the shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN
|
(if
|
Nature of association
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
Jacobs
|
1999 Bryan Street, Suite 1200, Dallas TX 75201, USA
|
|
ANNEXURE A
This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder) lodged by Jacobs.
Date: 25 June 2019
Signed for and on behalf of Jacobs by:
_________________________________
Signature
Print name: Justin Johnson
Print position: Assistant Secretary
|
Type of agreement
|
Global Master Securities Lending Agreement (GMSLA)
|
|
|
Parties to agreement
|
Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Limited (Borrower)
|
|
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs)
|
|
|
Transfer date
|
13 May 2019
|
|
|
Holder of voting rights
|
The Borrower or such other registered holder of the
|
|
shares from time to time.
|
Are there any restrictions on voting
|
No.
|
rights?
|
|
If yes, detail
|
|
Scheduled return date
|
28 June 2019 unless terminated sooner
|
|
|
Does the borrower have the right to
|
No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery
|
return early?
|
and payment obligations by notice following an event of
|
|
default where the Borrower is the Non-Defaulting Party.
|
Does the lender have the right to
|
No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery
|
recall early?
|
and payment obligations by notice following an event of
|
If yes, detail
|
default where Jacobs is the Non-Defaulting Party.
|
|
|
|
Will the securities be returned on
|
The Borrower had the option to return the shares on
|
settlement?
|
settlement or make a cash payment equivalent in value to
|
If yes, detail any exceptions.
|
the shares, based on the closing price of WorleyParsons
|
ordinary shares on the termination date of the lending
|
|
|
arrangement. The Borrower elected to make a cash
|
|
payment. The amount of consideration received by
|
|
Jacobs was $96,182,367.10 based on a closing price of
|
|
$14.11 per share as at 19 June 2019. This cash amount
|
|
was reduced by $2,606,663.82 after taking into account
|
|
cash payments made under a cash-settled equity swap in
|
|
relation to the same number of shares entered into by
|
|
Jacobs with the Borrower.
A copy of the relevant GMSLA will be provided to WorleyParsons Limited or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission upon request.
WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:21:01 UTC