Worleyparsons : Change in substantial holding

06/25/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

WorleyParsons Limited (WorleyParsons)

ACN/ARSN

096 090 158

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

24/06/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

29/04/2019

The previous notice was dated

26/04/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

58,197,867

11.21%

51,381,257

9.90%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

given in

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

change

change (6)

relation

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

Change in relevant interest

as securities were loaned

under a securities lending

agreement (see Annexure

13 May 2019

Jacobs

A). Jacobs retained a

N/A

6,816,610 ordinary

6,816,610 ordinary

relevant interest under s

shares

shares

608(8) of the Corporations

Act by virtue of right to

redelivery of the affected

shares

Loss of relevant interest in

shares on termination of

securities lending

6,816,610 ordinary

6,816,610 ordinary

24 June 2019

Jacobs

agreement and discharge

See Annexure A

shares

shares

of redelivery obligation via

cash payment (see

Annexure A)

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Relevant interest under

section 608(1) of the

Jacobs

Jacobs

Jacobs

Corporations Act 2001

51,381,257

51,381,257 ordinary

(Cth) as the registered

ordinary shares

shares

holder and beneficial

owner of the shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN

(if

Nature of association

applicable)

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Jacobs

1999 Bryan Street, Suite 1200, Dallas TX 75201, USA

ANNEXURE A

This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder) lodged by Jacobs.

Date: 25 June 2019

Signed for and on behalf of Jacobs by:

_________________________________

Signature

Print name: Justin Johnson

Print position: Assistant Secretary

Type of agreement

Global Master Securities Lending Agreement (GMSLA)

Parties to agreement

Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Limited (Borrower)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs)

Transfer date

13 May 2019

Holder of voting rights

The Borrower or such other registered holder of the

shares from time to time.

Are there any restrictions on voting

No.

rights?

If yes, detail

Scheduled return date

28 June 2019 unless terminated sooner

Does the borrower have the right to

No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery

return early?

and payment obligations by notice following an event of

default where the Borrower is the Non-Defaulting Party.

Does the lender have the right to

No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery

recall early?

and payment obligations by notice following an event of

If yes, detail

default where Jacobs is the Non-Defaulting Party.

Will the securities be returned on

The Borrower had the option to return the shares on

settlement?

settlement or make a cash payment equivalent in value to

If yes, detail any exceptions.

the shares, based on the closing price of WorleyParsons

ordinary shares on the termination date of the lending

arrangement. The Borrower elected to make a cash

payment. The amount of consideration received by

Jacobs was $96,182,367.10 based on a closing price of

$14.11 per share as at 19 June 2019. This cash amount

was reduced by $2,606,663.82 after taking into account

cash payments made under a cash-settled equity swap in

relation to the same number of shares entered into by

Jacobs with the Borrower.

A copy of the relevant GMSLA will be provided to WorleyParsons Limited or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission upon request.

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:21:01 UTC
