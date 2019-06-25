Worleyparsons : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme WorleyParsons Limited (WorleyParsons) ACN/ARSN 096 090 158 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) N/A There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24/06/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 29/04/2019 The previous notice was dated 26/04/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 58,197,867 11.21% 51,381,257 9.90% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Person whose Consideration Class and Date of Nature of given in number of Person's votes relevant interest change change (6) relation securities affected changed to change (7) affected Change in relevant interest as securities were loaned under a securities lending agreement (see Annexure 13 May 2019 Jacobs A). Jacobs retained a N/A 6,816,610 ordinary 6,816,610 ordinary relevant interest under s shares shares 608(8) of the Corporations Act by virtue of right to redelivery of the affected shares Loss of relevant interest in shares on termination of securities lending 6,816,610 ordinary 6,816,610 ordinary 24 June 2019 Jacobs agreement and discharge See Annexure A shares shares of redelivery obligation via cash payment (see Annexure A)

4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered Person entitled Nature of Class and relevant holder of to be registered relevant number of Person's votes interest securities as holder (8) interest (6) securities Relevant interest under section 608(1) of the Jacobs Jacobs Jacobs Corporations Act 2001 51,381,257 51,381,257 ordinary (Cth) as the registered ordinary shares shares holder and beneficial owner of the shares 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if Nature of association applicable) N/A N/A 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Jacobs 1999 Bryan Street, Suite 1200, Dallas TX 75201, USA

ANNEXURE A This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder) lodged by Jacobs. Date: 25 June 2019 Signed for and on behalf of Jacobs by: _________________________________ Signature Print name: Justin Johnson Print position: Assistant Secretary Type of agreement Global Master Securities Lending Agreement (GMSLA) Parties to agreement Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Limited (Borrower) Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (Jacobs) Transfer date 13 May 2019 Holder of voting rights The Borrower or such other registered holder of the shares from time to time. Are there any restrictions on voting No. rights? If yes, detail Scheduled return date 28 June 2019 unless terminated sooner Does the borrower have the right to No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery return early? and payment obligations by notice following an event of default where the Borrower is the Non-Defaulting Party. Does the lender have the right to No, subject to a right to accelerate the parties' delivery recall early? and payment obligations by notice following an event of If yes, detail default where Jacobs is the Non-Defaulting Party. Will the securities be returned on The Borrower had the option to return the shares on settlement? settlement or make a cash payment equivalent in value to If yes, detail any exceptions. the shares, based on the closing price of WorleyParsons ordinary shares on the termination date of the lending arrangement. The Borrower elected to make a cash payment. The amount of consideration received by Jacobs was $96,182,367.10 based on a closing price of $14.11 per share as at 19 June 2019. This cash amount was reduced by $2,606,663.82 after taking into account cash payments made under a cash-settled equity swap in relation to the same number of shares entered into by Jacobs with the Borrower. A copy of the relevant GMSLA will be provided to WorleyParsons Limited or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission upon request.