Worleyparsons : Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

Name of entity WorleyParsons Limited ABN ABN 17 096 090 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Sharon Lee Warburton Date of appointment 20 February 2019

Part 1 -Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securitiesNil

Part 2- Director'srelevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Not applicable Number & class of Securities Nil

Part 3- Director's interests in contracts

