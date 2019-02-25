Worleyparsons : Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information anddocuments given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
WorleyParsons Limited
|
ABN
|
ABN 17 096 090 158
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Sharon Lee Warburton
|
Date of appointment
|
20 February 2019
Part 1 -Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securitiesNil
Part 2- Director'srelevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Not applicable
|
Number & class of Securities
Nil
Part 3- Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should bedisclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Disclaimer
