WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED (WOR) AU000000WOR2

WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/25
15.18 AUD   +3.76%
Worleyparsons : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/25/2019 | 04:37am EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information anddocuments given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

WorleyParsons Limited

ABN

ABN 17 096 090 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sharon Lee Warburton

Date of appointment

20 February 2019

Part 1 -Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securitiesNil

Part 2- Director'srelevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Not applicable

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3- Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should bedisclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:36:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 519 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 1 670 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 30,63
P/E ratio 2020 15,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 6 741 M
