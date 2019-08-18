Log in
Worleyparsons : Reliance awards Worley a PMC services contract

0
08/18/2019
Home | News | 2019 | Reliance awards Worley a PMC services contract
Reliance awards Worley a PMC services contract
19 Aug 2019

INTECSEA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worley, has been awarded a project management consultancy ('PMC') contract by Reliance Industries Limited ('Reliance') for the MJ Field deep-water gas and condensate project.

ASX Release

Under the contract, INTECSEA Inc will provide PMC services for the development of Reliance's subsea gas and condensate resource located in deep water of approximately 1,000 meters in the MJ Field offshore of India. The contract covers the engineering, procurement and construction phases and involves subsea facilities and offshore processing using a floating production storage and offloading facility and existing gas trunk line.

'We are pleased to continue our relationship with Reliance and support them in their deep-water development' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Executive Group Director Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

About Worley: Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 02:26:03 UTC
