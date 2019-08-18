Worleyparsons : Reliance awards Worley a PMC services contract

INTECSEA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worley, has been awarded a project management consultancy ('PMC') contract by Reliance Industries Limited ('Reliance') for the MJ Field deep-water gas and condensate project.

ASX Release

Under the contract, INTECSEA Inc will provide PMC services for the development of Reliance's subsea gas and condensate resource located in deep water of approximately 1,000 meters in the MJ Field offshore of India. The contract covers the engineering, procurement and construction phases and involves subsea facilities and offshore processing using a floating production storage and offloading facility and existing gas trunk line.

'We are pleased to continue our relationship with Reliance and support them in their deep-water development' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

