WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED (WOR) AU000000WOR2

WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
15.13 AUD   -1.37%
WORLEYPARSONS : Resources Recovery Boosts WorleyParsons Profit, Payout
DJ
03:23aWORLEYPARSONS : Board changes
PU
02/18WORLEYPARSONS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Worleyparsons : Resources Recovery Boosts WorleyParsons Profit, Payout

02/19/2019 | 06:32pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--WorleyParsons recorded a sharp rise in first-half net profit, aided by a recovery in resources markets and one-time charges a year ago that weren't repeated.

The engineering and services contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 82.4 million Australian dollars (US$59.0 million) for the six months through December. That was up from A$1.4 million during the year-earlier period, when WorleyParsons's bottom line was weighed by a charge against the group's U.S. tax assets of A$58.2 million.

The company recorded a roughly 10% rise in revenue and a 26% lift in underlying profit. Chief Executive Andrew Wood said that was tied to an increased focus on resources and energy markets, which have improved, and ongoing efforts to reduce business costs.

Directors declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents a share, up from 10 cents a year ago.

Mr. Wood said the company's contract backlog had increased by 10% and underlying margins were also up. A US$3.3-billion deal to acquire Jacobs Engineering Group energy, chemicals and resources division is on target to be finalized by April, he said.

"By maintaining our focus and growing our position in the resources and energy markets we expect to deliver improved earnings in fiscal year 2019, before including the contribution of the Jacobs ECR acquisition," the company said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP 3.68% 71.25 Delayed Quote.17.55%
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED -1.37% 15.13 End-of-day quote.34.33%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 718 M
EBIT 2019 472 M
Net income 2019 283 M
Debt 2019 1 600 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 27,20
P/E ratio 2020 17,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 7 068 M
Chart WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worleyparsons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Honan Chief Financial Officer
Erich Fraunschiel Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED34.33%5 028
SUBSEA 722.15%3 904
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING17.76%3 764
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY20.50%2 992
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC31.27%1 960
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 427
