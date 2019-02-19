Worleyparsons : Resources Recovery Boosts WorleyParsons Profit, Payout

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--WorleyParsons recorded a sharp rise in first-half net profit, aided by a recovery in resources markets and one-time charges a year ago that weren't repeated.

The engineering and services contractor on Wednesday reported a net profit of 82.4 million Australian dollars (US$59.0 million) for the six months through December. That was up from A$1.4 million during the year-earlier period, when WorleyParsons's bottom line was weighed by a charge against the group's U.S. tax assets of A$58.2 million.

The company recorded a roughly 10% rise in revenue and a 26% lift in underlying profit. Chief Executive Andrew Wood said that was tied to an increased focus on resources and energy markets, which have improved, and ongoing efforts to reduce business costs.

Directors declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents a share, up from 10 cents a year ago.

Mr. Wood said the company's contract backlog had increased by 10% and underlying margins were also up. A US$3.3-billion deal to acquire Jacobs Engineering Group energy, chemicals and resources division is on target to be finalized by April, he said.

"By maintaining our focus and growing our position in the resources and energy markets we expect to deliver improved earnings in fiscal year 2019, before including the contribution of the Jacobs ECR acquisition," the company said.

