WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/14
14.65 AUD   +3.39%
Worleyparsons : Sonatrach awards a framework agreement in Algeria

03/14/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

Level 15, 141 Walker Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia Telephone: +61 2 8923 6866www.worleyparsons.comWorleyParsons Limited ABN 17 096 090 158

15 March 2019

ASX Release WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(ASX: WOR)

Sonatrach awards WorleyParsons a framework agreement in Algeria

WorleyParsons has signed a five‐year framework agreement with Sonatrach in Algeria.

Under the agreement, WorleyParsons will provide project management services to support Sonatrach's plans to develop its oil and gas production capacity over the next five years across a number of key projects.

Sonatrach is Algeria's national oil and gas company and is regarded as the largest Algerian company. Sonatrach has previously announced its strategy for a significant investment program largely centred around the natural resources sector and, in particular, the oil and gas sector with the goal to become the fifth largest national oil company in the world (SH2030).

"We look forward to working with Sonatrach in support of its SH2030 strategy", said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of WorleyParsons.

For further information please contact:

Mark Trueman

Group Director Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations Ph: +61 2 8456 7256investor.relations@worleyparsons.comwww.worleyparsons.com

About WorleyParsons:WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX:WOR].

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 23:03:02 UTC
