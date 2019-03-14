Worleyparsons : Sonatrach awards a framework agreement in Algeria

Level 15, 141 Walker Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia Telephone: +61 2 8923 6866www.worleyparsons.comWorleyParsons Limited ABN 17 096 090 158

15 March 2019

Sonatrach awards WorleyParsons a framework agreement in Algeria

WorleyParsons has signed a five‐year framework agreement with Sonatrach in Algeria.

Under the agreement, WorleyParsons will provide project management services to support Sonatrach's plans to develop its oil and gas production capacity over the next five years across a number of key projects.

Sonatrach is Algeria's national oil and gas company and is regarded as the largest Algerian company. Sonatrach has previously announced its strategy for a significant investment program largely centred around the natural resources sector and, in particular, the oil and gas sector with the goal to become the fifth largest national oil company in the world (SH2030).

"We look forward to working with Sonatrach in support of its SH2030 strategy", said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of WorleyParsons.

