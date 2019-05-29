Worleyparsons : Thaioil awards EPCM services contract to Worley

Thai Oil Public Company Limited ('Thaioil') has awarded a services contract for its oil refinery in Thailand.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services.

Thailoil is one of the largest refiners in Thailand and operates a complex refinery using efficient processing technologies to produce petroleum products for Thailand.

'We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Thailoil and support them in meeting Thailand's energy needs', said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

