WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
Worleyparsons : Thaioil awards EPCM services contract to Worley

05/29/2019 | 09:49pm EDT
Thaioil awards EPCM services contract to Worley
30 May 2019

Thai Oil Public Company Limited ('Thaioil') has awarded a services contract for its oil refinery in Thailand.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services.

Thailoil is one of the largest refiners in Thailand and operates a complex refinery using efficient processing technologies to produce petroleum products for Thailand.

'We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Thailoil and support them in meeting Thailand's energy needs', said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Executive Group Director Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

About Worley: Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:48:01 UTC
