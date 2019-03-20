Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Worleyparsons Limited    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(WOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/20
14.48 AUD   -1.90%
07:45pWORLEYPARSONS : Update on acquisition of Jacobs ECR
PU
04:15aWORLEYPARSONS : Borouge awards PMC contract
PU
03/18WORLEYPARSONS : Sonatrach awards WorleyParsons a framework agreement in Algeria
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Worleyparsons : Update on acquisition of Jacobs ECR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Level 15, 141 Walker Street

North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia Telephone: +61 2 8923 6866www.worleyparsons.comWorleyParsons Limited ABN 17 096 090 158

21 March 2019

ASX Release WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED

(ASX: WOR)

Update on acquisition of Jacobs ECR

Highlights

  • Update on the acquisition of Jacobs ECR announced in October 2018.

  • All regulatory clearance and approvals now received.

  • Acquisition is on target for completion in late April 2019.

Acquisition of Jacobs ECR division ("Transaction")

On 22 October 2018, WorleyParsons Limited ("WorleyParsons") ("Company") entered into abindingagreement to acquire Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s ("Jacobs") Energy, Chemicals and Resources division ("Jacobs ECR").

Regulatory approvals

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) clearance of foreign investment in the USA was received on 21 March 2019 AEDT.

WorleyParsons has now received all regulatory clearance and approvals required for completion.

WorleyParsons has received US HSR antitrust clearance and regulatory approval from the European Commission, the Competition Bureau in Canada and the Competition Commission in South Africa.

Progress towards completion

Subject to the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to completion, the Company anticipates that the completion of the Transaction will occur by the end of April 2019.

On completion the Company will employ approximately 57,600 people in 51 countries, providing global sector leadership across Hydrocarbons, Chemicals and Minerals & Metals and will bring significant value upside through cost and revenue synergies.

For further information please contact:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mark Trueman

Mark Gell

Group Director Strategy, Planning and

Reputation Edge

Investor Relations

Ph: + 61 419 440 533

Ph: +61 2 8456 7256

mgell@reputationedge.com.au

investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

www.worleyparsons.com

About WorleyParsons:WorleyParsons delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders.

WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

2

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
07:45pWORLEYPARSONS : Update on acquisition of Jacobs ECR
PU
04:15aWORLEYPARSONS : Borouge awards PMC contract
PU
03/18WORLEYPARSONS : Sonatrach awards WorleyParsons a framework agreement in Algeria
PU
03/14WORLEYPARSONS : Sonatrach awards a framework agreement in Algeria
PU
02/26WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/25WORLEYPARSONS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/20WORLEYPARSONS : ASX release - Half year 2019
PU
02/20WORLEYPARSONS : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
02/20WORLEYPARSONS : Presentation - Half Year Results 2019
PU
02/20WORLEYPARSONS : Dividend/Distribution - WOR
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 519 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 1 670 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 30,90
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 6 801 M
Chart WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worleyparsons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Honan Chief Financial Officer
Erich Fraunschiel Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.80%4 815
SUBSEA 731.64%4 250
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING24.29%3 998
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY16.86%2 931
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC24.25%1 807
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 406
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.