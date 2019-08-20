Log in
Worleyparsons : Vår Energi awards Jotun A FPSO life extension contract to Worley

08/20/2019 | 05:28pm EDT
Vår Energi awards Jotun A FPSO life extension contract to Worley
Vår Energi awards Jotun A FPSO life extension contract to Worley
21 Aug 2019

Rosenberg Worley, Worley's Norwegian subsidiary, has been selected by Vår Energi AS to provide life extension services for their Jotun A FPSO (floating production storage offloading) vessel.

ASX Release

Rosenberg will provide management, engineering, procurement, refurbishment, construction and commissioning services for the FPSO. It will involve decommissioning, refurbishment in the yard in Stavanger and offshore deployment. The project will enable the continued production of oil and gas from the Balder field until 2045.

The project will utilize both Rosenberg's Norwegian facilities and expertise, and the UK North Sea capabilities of Worley's Aberdeen office. The contract will provide local job opportunities in Stavanger. Extending the life of the Jotun A FPSO towards 2045 in the Balder Future Project supports Vår Energi's future growth plans and Norway's first offshore license, PL 001, extending its life span to 80 years.

'We are delighted to support Vår Energi's future growth plan by extending the life of the Balder field and servicing its assets in the North Sea,' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

For more information, contact Mark Trueman, Executive Group Director Strategy, Planning and Investor Relations on +61 2 8456 7256 or at investor.relations@worleyparsons.com

About Worley: Worley delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers a wide range of consulting and advisory services. We cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Our resources and energy are focused on responding to and meeting the needs of our customers over the long term and thereby creating value for our shareholders. WorleyParsons Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).

Disclaimer

WorleyParsons Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 21:27:01 UTC
