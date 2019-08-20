Worleyparsons : Vår Energi awards Jotun A FPSO life extension contract to Worley

Rosenberg Worley, Worley's Norwegian subsidiary, has been selected by Vår Energi AS to provide life extension services for their Jotun A FPSO (floating production storage offloading) vessel.

ASX Release

Rosenberg will provide management, engineering, procurement, refurbishment, construction and commissioning services for the FPSO. It will involve decommissioning, refurbishment in the yard in Stavanger and offshore deployment. The project will enable the continued production of oil and gas from the Balder field until 2045.

The project will utilize both Rosenberg's Norwegian facilities and expertise, and the UK North Sea capabilities of Worley's Aberdeen office. The contract will provide local job opportunities in Stavanger. Extending the life of the Jotun A FPSO towards 2045 in the Balder Future Project supports Vår Energi's future growth plans and Norway's first offshore license, PL 001, extending its life span to 80 years.

'We are delighted to support Vår Energi's future growth plan by extending the life of the Balder field and servicing its assets in the North Sea,' said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

