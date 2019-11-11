Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Worthington Industries, Inc.    WOR

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Worthington Industries Announces Investor Day Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:15am EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) will host its previously announced Investor Day on Nov. 13, 2019. Presentations by the Company’s executive management team will provide an overview of the Company’s operations, financial performance and long-term growth strategy.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and will end by 12:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/cc/wor. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.worthingtonindustries.com.

About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2019 fiscal year net sales of $3.8 billion.  Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for propane, refrigerant and industrial gasses and cryogenic applications, water well tanks for commercial and residential uses, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction.  Worthington employs approximately 10,500 people and operates 70 facilities in 7 countries. 

Founded in 1955, the Company operates under a long-standing corporate philosophy rooted in the golden rule. Earning money for its shareholders is the first corporate goal. This philosophy serves as the basis for an unwavering commitment to the customer, supplier, and shareholder, and as the Company’s foundation for one of the strongest employee-employer partnerships in American industry.

Safe Harbor Statement
The company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("the Act").  Statements by the company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act.  All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, IN
09:15aWorthington Industries Announces Investor Day Webcast
GL
11/05WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
11/05WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : Angeles Equity Partners Acquires Crenlo and Worthington..
BU
11/04WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04Worthington Industries to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conferenc..
GL
10/29GENERAL MOTORS : Worthington Joint Venture, TWB Company, Recognized by General M..
AQ
10/16WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : to Host Investor Day in NYC
AQ
10/10WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/08WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/07Worthington Industries Acquires Heidtman Steel Processing Facility in Clevela..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 247 M
EBIT 2020 131 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 557 M
Yield 2020 2,48%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 2 165 M
Chart WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Worthington Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,50  $
Last Close Price 38,72  $
Spread / Highest target -7,02%
Spread / Average Target -8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. McConnell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B. Andrew Rose President
Geoffrey G. Gilmore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph B. Hayek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Matthew K. Schlabig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.11.80%2 165
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-13.69%18 141
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 042
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%8 781
JSW STEEL LTD-14.73%8 398
EVRAZ PLC-22.83%7 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group