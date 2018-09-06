Worthington Industries Recognized as 2019 “Better for Veterans” Organization with Fourth Consecutive Military Friendly® Employer Designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced today that it has earned the 2019 Military Friendly® Employer designation by VIQTORY. Since 2003, the Military Friendly® Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Worthington is among 226 “Better for Veterans” employers VIQTORY named this year.



“We’re grateful for our veterans’ service to our country and appreciate the values, work ethic and leadership the military teaches,” said Chairman & CEO John McConnell. “Receiving this designation for the fourth consecutive year, not only recognizes the great work and contributions they bring to Worthington, but reinforces our commitment to recruit and support veteran talent, and improve our efforts each year.”

Worthington Industries will be showcased along with other 2019 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, the January 2019 issue of Military Spouse magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Companies and organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2019 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2018 fiscal year net sales of $3.6 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for propane, refrigerant and industrial gasses and cryogenic applications, water well tanks for commercial and residential uses, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 12,000 people and operates 84 facilities in 11 countries.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.VIQTORY.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act"). Statements by the Company relating to its ability to increase market participation, expand and integrate capacity, increase efficiencies and reduce lead time, achieve growth in general and in specific markets, and other statements which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



