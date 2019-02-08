Log in
WP CAREY INC (WPC)
W. P. Carey Inc. : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, February 22, 2019

02/08/2019 | 07:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Call-in Number:  1-877-465-1289 (U.S.) or +1-201-689-8762 (international)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey Inc.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-friday-february-22-2019-300792089.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
