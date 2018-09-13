WPC Resources Announces Board and Management Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2018) - WPC Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPQ) ("WPC" or the "Company") announces changes to its Board of Directors and Executive. Al Fabbro has resigned as a director. Wayne Moorhouse has also resigned as a director and as the Company's CFO and Secretary. These changes were accepted by the Board at its meeting held today.

The continuing Board members are Ian Graham, Robert Metcalfe, Kenneth Yurichuk and Stephen Wilkinson. The departing directors will not be immediately replaced making for a leaner Board of 4 directors of which three are independent. WPC anticipates announcing its new CFO and Secretary once its candidate is accepted by the board.

Stephen Wilkinson, WPC's President and CEO, stated "On behalf of the Board and the Company, we thank Al for his work as a director and as past President of the Company. We also thank Wayne who has served as director and CFO and Secretary since 2014."

About WPC Resources Inc.

WPC is a Vancouver, Canada, based gold exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development. In 2014, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Inukshuk Exploration Inc., the owner of a 100% interest in the 8,015 ha Hood River property located contiguous to the Ulu Gold Property. WPC has an agreement to acquire the Ulu Gold Property, an advanced exploration project. The Company has 130.9 million shares issued and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the trading symbol: WPQ. The Company website is: www.wpcresources.ca .

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

Telephone: (778) 379-1433

E-mail: info@wpcresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.