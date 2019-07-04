WPP : AQuest joins WPP

AQuest joins WPP

04 Jul 2019

04 July 2019

WPP today announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, AQuest.

AQuest's expertise includes innovative UX and UI design, production, consumer experience and activations for clients such as Gucci, Bulgari, Mercedes, Poliform and Smeg. Based in Milan and Verona, it employs more than 70 people.

The acquisition is in line with WPP's strategy to provide transformative ideas and outcomes for its clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology.

Deal terms are not disclosed.

