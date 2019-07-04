Log in
WPP GROUP

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/04 11:00:46 am
992.2 GBp   -0.22%
10:18aWPP : AQuest joins WPP
PU
07/03WPP : Best of the brokers
AQ
07/02Greenbrier, WPP fall while Delta Air Lines, Perrigo rise
AQ
News 
WPP : AQuest joins WPP

WPP : AQuest joins WPP

07/04/2019 | 10:18am EDT

AQuest joins WPP

Released : 04 Jul 2019 15:00

RNS Number : 5497E

WPP PLC

04 July 2019

For Immediate Release

4 July 2019

WPP PLC ("WPP")

AQuest joins WPP

WPP today announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, AQuest.

AQuest's expertise includes innovative UX and UI design, production, consumer experience and activations for clients such as Gucci, Bulgari, Mercedes, Poliform and Smeg. Based in Milan and Verona, it employs more than 70 people.

The acquisition is in line with WPP's strategy to provide transformative ideas and outcomes for its clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology.

Deal terms are not disclosed.

Further information

Niken Wresniwiro, WPP

+44 (0)20 7282 4600 / +44 (0)7876 005 489 niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information visit www.wpp.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCSSUFDLFUSEEW

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:17:02 UTC
