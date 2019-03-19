WPP : Buyout Firms Speak to WPP About Data Unit Stake, Sources Say -- Reuters

-- Several buyout firms have been speaking with advertising company WPP about acquiring a stake in its Kanter data analytics unit, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "four sources familiar with the matter."

-- Bain Capital and Blackstone are among the groups who have expressed interest in the unit, the report said.

-- Goldman Sachs is leading the sale, which may see the unit valued as high as $4.7 billion, the report said.

www.reuters.com/article/us-wpp-kantar-m-a-exclusive/exclusive-advent-and-blackstone-among-bidders-for-wpp-market-research-arm-kantar-sources-idUSKCN1R01FX

