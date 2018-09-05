Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP (WPP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/05 11:37:57 am
1182.75 GBp   -1.15%
11:06aWPP : Buys Ecommerce-Consulting Agency 2Sales -- Deal Digest
DJ
08:48aWPP : Reports Weak North America Sales, Pulling Shares Lower
DJ
08:06aWPP BOSS ADMITS : We Have Fallen Behind The Times
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WPP : Buys Ecommerce-Consulting Agency 2Sales -- Deal Digest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:06am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

ACQUIRER: WPP.

TARGET: 2Sales International SA, an ecommerce-consulting agency which supports global brands in building their business on Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) platform. 2Sales employs 66 people in Luxembourg and clients include Acco, Columbia, Fiskars and SC Johnson, WPP said.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

RATIONALE: The acquisition strengthens the Amazon expertise of WPP-owned digital agency Wunderman, particularly in European markets, WPP said.

HISTORY: The deal comes two days after the appointment of Mark Read--who formerly was chief executive of Wunderman--as WPP's CEO and one after the company posted its first-half results.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.33% 2039.51 Delayed Quote.74.40%
WPP GROUP -1.17% 1182 Delayed Quote.-10.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
11:06aWPP : Buys Ecommerce-Consulting Agency 2Sales -- Deal Digest
DJ
10:50aWPP : raises full-year sales outlook after revenue growth
AQ
10:45aWPP : Trade war fears push FTSE down into the red
AQ
08:48aWPP : Reports Weak North America Sales, Pulling Shares Lower
DJ
08:06aWPP BOSS ADMITS : We Have Fallen Behind The Times
AQ
07:11aWPP : Mining drags down FTSE as WPP also falls
AQ
07:11aWPP : to review strategy as US revenues weigh
AQ
09/04WPP : hammered on interim results
AQ
09/04WPP : World's biggest advertising firm WPP has a new boss
AQ
09/04WPP : Appoints Mark Read as New CEO
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04WPP PLC (WPP) CEO Mark Read on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
09/04WPP Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/04CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/04/2018) 
09/04WPP Plc down 7.8% post H1 results 
09/04WPP reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 13 080 M
EBIT 2018 2 136 M
Net income 2018 1 412 M
Debt 2018 4 417 M
Yield 2018 4,99%
P/E ratio 2018 10,85
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 15 097 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Quarta Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Julian Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Rui Gang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-10.78%19 410
OMNICOM GROUP-6.65%15 554
PUBLICIS GROUPE-6.02%15 013
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.41%9 235
INTERPUBLIC GROUP15.82%8 961
CYBERAGENT, INC.35.94%7 096
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.