WPP : Buys Ecommerce-Consulting Agency 2Sales -- Deal Digest

By Adria Calatayud



ACQUIRER: WPP.

TARGET: 2Sales International SA, an ecommerce-consulting agency which supports global brands in building their business on Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) platform. 2Sales employs 66 people in Luxembourg and clients include Acco, Columbia, Fiskars and SC Johnson, WPP said.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

RATIONALE: The acquisition strengthens the Amazon expertise of WPP-owned digital agency Wunderman, particularly in European markets, WPP said.

HISTORY: The deal comes two days after the appointment of Mark Read--who formerly was chief executive of Wunderman--as WPP's CEO and one after the company posted its first-half results.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com