WPP GROUP    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP (WPP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 09:39:09 am
1282 GBp   +0.27%
09:28aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:54aWPP Confirms Appointment of Mark Read as CEO
DJ
08:49aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WPP Confirms Appointment of Mark Read as CEO

09/03/2018 | 08:54am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

WPP confirmed Monday that it has appointed Mark Read as its new chief executive, placing a company veteran at the helm of the world's largest advertising firm following the departure of founder Martin Sorrell.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the company had chosen Mr. Read as CEO.

Mr. Read inherits a global company that has struggled in an industry now defined by the dominance of Facebook and Alphabet Google in digital advertising. Mr. Sorrell built WPP over three decades of acquisitions, but the scale that once allowed the company to thrive has lately made it a sluggish competitor.

Mr. Read was named co-chief operating officer of WPP in April, taking over the firm's day-to-day operations after Mr. Sorrell resigned.

Following the appointment of Mr. Read as CEO, effective immediately, Roberto Quarta has resumed his role as nonexecutive chairman, WPP said. Andrew Scott will continue in his role as chief operating officer on a permanent basis, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.80% 1231.8 Delayed Quote.16.94%
FACEBOOK -1.08% 175.73 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
WPP GROUP 0.12% 1280 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 937 M
EBIT 2018 2 141 M
Net income 2018 1 397 M
Debt 2018 4 430 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 11,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 16 132 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Quarta Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Julian Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Rui Gang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-4.66%20 900
OMNICOM GROUP-4.82%15 554
PUBLICIS GROUPE-2.38%15 090
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.57%9 235
INTERPUBLIC GROUP15.82%8 961
CYBERAGENT, INC.41.07%7 189
