WPP : Embattled WPP's Shares Leap but Ad Gloom Lingers -- Update

By Nick Kostov

Shares in WPP PLC jumped 8% Friday after the advertising giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and said its performance should improve toward the end of 2019.

The London-based company, whose agencies include Ogilvy & Mather and Group M, is wrestling with a shift to digital ads from print and TV, as well as tighter spending by clients and demand for new services such as data analytics.

Those factors have weighed heavily on the ad industry over the past year and investors were cautious ahead of WPP's earnings after French rival Publicis Groupe SA last month warned that consumer-goods companies in the U.S. were cutting back on their traditional ad spending.

WPP said like-for-like net sales -- a closely watched indicator that excludes currency swings and acquisitions -- fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations of a 1.5% decline.

Investors were also relieved by the company's guidance for 2019. While WPP forecast like-for-like net sales to fall 1.5% to 2% this year, it said headwinds would subside in the second half and forecast margins to hold up better than analysts had thought.

Analysts at Citi called the results "reassuring."

"There is no nasty surprise on growth or outlook albeit against low expectations," they wrote in a note to clients.

Since taking the helm in September, Chief Executive Mark Read has worked to simplify WPP's operations and return it to growth. Mr. Read has combined digital agency VML with Young & Rubicam and merged Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson. On Friday, the company said it had started the process of finding a financial and strategic partner for its market-research business Kantar.

WPP also said it had completed 30 disposals in 2018, raising GBP849 million ($1.23 billion) to pay down debt.

"I always knew there was a lot of work to do," Mr. Read said. "It's early days, the initial signs are promising but we still have a lot more to do."

Mr. Read said 2019 would be another challenging year, partly because of client losses last year, but that fewer clients were now under review and that investment in creativity and technology would improve its offering.

Ford Motor Co., one of the firm's largest clients, switched its creative duties to rival Omnicom Group Inc. in October, and companies including American Express Co., PepsiCo Inc. and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz all moved business away from WPP last fall.

WPP said its primary focus in 2019 would be North America. The region dragged down the group's performance in the fourth quarter, with like-for-like net sales dropping 5.7% compared with the same period the year before.

"We've had a number of specific issues in North America and we're focused on addressing them through investing more in our leadership. Investing more in creative. Investing more in technology," Mr. Read said.

He added that newly merged businesses of VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson "should give us a more competitive offer for the U.S. market."

For the full year, WPP reported a 0.4% fall in like-for-like net sales and a 42% drop in net profit to GBP1.06 billion, hit by restructuring costs and a goodwill impairment. It maintained its annual dividend at 60 pence a share.

--Adria Calatayud contributed to this article.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com