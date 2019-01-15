Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP (WPP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/15 11:30:00 am
885.1 GBp   +0.15%
2018WPP to splash out to reboot world's biggest ad group
RE
2018WPP to Spend GBP300 Million Simplifying Structure in Pursuit of Growth
DJ
2018WPP : Shares Tumble After Downbeat Quarter
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Marketing spending growth hits wall at UK companies on Brexit fears - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:19pm EST
Shoppers are seen walking past the electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus, showing retail adverts incuding one for 'Black Friday' in London, Britain

(Reuters) - A six-year run of marketing spending growth at British companies ended in the final quarter of 2018 as uncertainty over Britain's impending exit from the European Union led companies to clamp down on costs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The IPA Bellwether survey, conducted by IHS Markit, showed that 16.4 percent of marketing executives raised their budgets during the fourth quarter but the same percentage of executives who took part in the survey cut their marketing budgets.

Political and economic uncertainty caused by a drawn-out Brexit negotiation process has dampened both business and consumer confidence, driving belt-tightening and restricting resources available to marketing executives, the survey showed.

"Company-wide indecisiveness restricted the allocation of resources to marketers, as the wait-and-see approach to how the Brexit process will transpire appears to be the current strategy in place for many UK businesses," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit.

The survey also flagged that for the first time since 2012 companies were unsure or not feeling upbeat about their own financial prospects, suggesting that plans to protect margins were leading marketing executives to curtail spending.

"Provisional data for budgets for the coming 2019/20 financial year indicate that the downbeat stance seems likely to persist," Hayes said.

The survey also found that advertising spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent in 2018, lower than a previous estimate of 1.1 percent.

"Nonetheless, some foresee short-run opportunities from the (Brexit) uncertainty, with stockpiling efforts helping drive business in manufacturing industries," the survey report said.

Around 300 UK marketing professionals, primarily from Britain's top 1,000 companies and across all key business sectors, were interviewed for the survey.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta/Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
07:19pWPP : Marketing spending growth hits wall at UK companies on Brexit fears - surv..
RE
01/14WPP : Gideon Spanier
AQ
01/05HARTE HANKS : Names Industry Veteran Bant Breen as CEO
AQ
2018MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump
RE
2018WPP : Top news stories
AQ
2018WPP : The year in review
AQ
2018WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Vineet Mehra to join Walgreens Boots Alliance as CMO
AQ
2018WPP : Advertising industry shakeup will be felt in the Middle East
AQ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Spooked By U.S. Shutdown, Political Turmoil
DJ
2018Burnout, stress lead more companies to try a four-day work week
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 971 M
EBIT 2018 1 989 M
Net income 2018 1 384 M
Debt 2018 4 254 M
Yield 2018 6,75%
P/E ratio 2018 8,22
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 11 152 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP4.39%14 388
OMNICOM GROUP4.46%16 985
PUBLICIS GROUPE4.99%14 193
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC8.87%9 017
INTERPUBLIC GROUP8.14%8 575
JCDECAUX3.75%6 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.