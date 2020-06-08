WPP : Named World's Most Effective Communications Company for the Ninth Year in a Row

Effie Index recognises companies that deliver measurable business results for clients

WPP (NYSE:WPP) has been ranked the most effective marketing communications company in the world in the 2020 Effie Index. It is the ninth successive year that WPP has received this award.

The Index, the world’s most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness, lists companies that create the most effective marketing and communications ideas in terms of measurable business results for clients.

The 2020 Effie Index analysed finalist and winner data from more than 45 worldwide Effie Award competitions held in 2019. Submitted case studies were subject to intensive evaluation by an expert panel of judges, which debated each case’s effectiveness based on the results it delivered.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Every day, our clients place their trust in us to deliver tangible results for their organisations. The Effies are a great endorsement of that trust, and I am delighted that WPP continues to set the standard for industry effectiveness. This award belongs to the thousands of individuals across WPP who harness the power of creativity to deliver ideas that achieve real business impact.”

Traci Alford, CEO of Effie Worldwide, said: “WPP has topped the Effie Index as the Most Effective Holding Group for the last nine years. Year after year, WPP and its agencies have demonstrated their commitment to producing ideas that work and cultivating cultures of marketing effectiveness that drive results for their clients. On behalf of the global Effie organisation, I would like to congratulate WPP and all of its agencies.”

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

