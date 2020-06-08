Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Named World's Most Effective Communications Company for the Ninth Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

Effie Index recognises companies that deliver measurable business results for clients

WPP (NYSE:WPP) has been ranked the most effective marketing communications company in the world in the 2020 Effie Index. It is the ninth successive year that WPP has received this award.

The Index, the world’s most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness, lists companies that create the most effective marketing and communications ideas in terms of measurable business results for clients.

The 2020 Effie Index analysed finalist and winner data from more than 45 worldwide Effie Award competitions held in 2019. Submitted case studies were subject to intensive evaluation by an expert panel of judges, which debated each case’s effectiveness based on the results it delivered.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Every day, our clients place their trust in us to deliver tangible results for their organisations. The Effies are a great endorsement of that trust, and I am delighted that WPP continues to set the standard for industry effectiveness. This award belongs to the thousands of individuals across WPP who harness the power of creativity to deliver ideas that achieve real business impact.”

Traci Alford, CEO of Effie Worldwide, said: “WPP has topped the Effie Index as the Most Effective Holding Group for the last nine years. Year after year, WPP and its agencies have demonstrated their commitment to producing ideas that work and cultivating cultures of marketing effectiveness that drive results for their clients. On behalf of the global Effie organisation, I would like to congratulate WPP and all of its agencies.”

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WPP GROUP
01:17pWPP : Named World's Most Effective Communications Company for the Ninth Year in ..
BU
06/06Brands Follow Anti-Racist Statements With Donations. What's Next?
DJ
06/04WPP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/28From Mr. Clean to Michelle Yeoh, how the travel industry plans to woo custome..
RE
05/28WPP : and SuperAwesome announce global partnership to ensure privacy and safety ..
PU
05/27KAHOOT : appoints Lars Erik Grønntun as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief ..
AQ
05/19Ogilvy Health's Figueiredo Honored as one of PM360's ELITE 100
GL
05/19Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier ..
RE
05/01WPP : Teleconference transcript
PU
04/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 515 M 12 072 M 12 072 M
Net income 2020 563 M 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2020 2 403 M 3 049 M 3 049 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 8 520 M 10 836 M 10 810 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 106 786
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 747,97 GBp
Last Close Price 700,60 GBp
Spread / Highest target 85,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-34.31%10 836
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-24.98%13 024
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-20.84%8 537
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-16.23%7 539
CYBERAGENT, INC.36.57%5 987
JCDECAUX SA-26.64%4 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group