WPP : Named a Leader Among Adobe Implementation Service Providers

WPP (NYSE:WPP) has been named a Leader among Adobe Implementation Service Providers by Forrester Research, Inc., out of a field of the 12 most significant service providers invited to participate in the study. The report identifies that “Design and consulting capabilities, combined with expertise on Adobe’s growing product suite, differentiate the Leaders from the pack.”

The report, The Forrester Wave™: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020, assessed providers against 24 criteria spanning three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Among these categories, WPP received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including the strong partner ecosystem, Americas presence, EMEA presence, and Asian Pacific presence, as well as in the “number of Adobe clients” criterion and in the Marketo Engage Capabilities, Adobe Commerce Cloud/Magento Capabilities, Adobe Advertising Cloud Capabilities, and Operations Capabilities criteria.

In the report, Forrester notes, “WPP excels at strategy, technology, and creativity.” It goes on to state, “Clients like its partnership, client commitment, honesty, transparency, and intellectual integrity. WPP is a good fit for companies seeking large-scale global Adobe implementation and focusing on creative execution….”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as a global leader for the implementation and management of Adobe’s experience technology. From our perspective, it’s further confirmation that we’re making the right investments in marketing technology capability across our business and testament to the effectiveness of our strategy of delivering creative transformation for our clients.”

Stephan Pretorius, WPP’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Our agencies blend creativity and technology to deliver exceptional customer experience for our clients every day. We believe that as we build on our longstanding Adobe partnership, this report is a great acknowledgement of our agencies’ expertise in using Adobe products to help clients overcome their most complex marketing challenges."

