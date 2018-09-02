WPP : Names Mark Read as its New CEO

By Nick Kostov

WPP PLC has chosen Mark Read as its new chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter, placing a company veteran at the helm of the world's largest ad firm following the departure of founder Martin Sorrell.

WPP was expected to announce the appointment early this week after the details of Mr. Read's contract have been finalized, the person said, capping a monthslong search for a successor to Mr. Sorrell, 73, who resigned in April.

Mr. Read inherits a globe-spanning colossus that has struggled in an industry now defined by the dominance of Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google in digital advertising. Mr. Sorrell built WPP over three decades of acquisitions, but the scale that once allowed the company to thrive has lately made it a sluggish competitor.

WPP is under pressure from investors and big clients -- such as Ford Motor Co., and Unilever PLC -- to make the process of buying, creating and measuring the effectiveness of ads more transparent and simple. That means Mr. Read needs to consolidate the firm's disparate services, from data science to the creation of TV ads, into a one-stop-shop for advertisers.

Mr. Read declined to comment.

Mr. Read's co-workers describe him as a study in contrasts with Mr. Sorrell, a well-known micromanager who was long considered an oracle for his willingness to make pronouncements on the direction of the world economy.

Mr. Read, co-workers say, is soft-spoken introvert who gives his staff autonomy, often telling them to "just get on with it."

Mr. Read shot to prominence In April when he was named co-chief operating officer of WPP, taking over the firm's day-to-day operations, after Mr. Sorrell resigned.

He previously worked as CEO of Wunderman, one of WPP's largest agencies. There he consolidated Wunderman offices that were scattered across the globe. He also broadened Wunderman's business, which was narrowly focused on direct marketing, to include consulting, business transformation and e-commerce, changing the agency's pay structure to incentivize different parts of Wunderman to work together.

Mr. Read "quickly unified us with a vision, a purpose and a culture," said Mel Edwards who runs the agency's Europe operations.

