WPP : Ogilvy's Next CEO Hails From Deloitte

By Sahil Patel

Storied advertising agency Ogilvy has named a top consulting executive as its next leader, a sign of how Madison Avenue is seeking to reinvent itself to keep up with the changes the rise of digital has had on its business.

Andy Main, the global head of Deloitte LLP's creative consulting unit, Deloitte Digital, has been named global chief executive officer of Ogilvy, which is part of WPP PLC. He will succeed John Seifert, an Ogilvy veteran who earlier this year announced plans to step down.

Ogilvy has been a key part of WPP for many years. The agency was founded by the legendary David Ogilvy in 1948 and works on behalf of such brands as Nestlé SA and Unilever. Still, like many creative firms, the agency has been trying to restructure to streamline its operations to better cope with demands from marketers seeking more efficient ways of working.

"We have a great opportunity to help clients deliver sustainable growth by using Ogilvy's creative genius to transform not only brands, but entire businesses," Mr. Main said in a statement.

The world's largest ad agency owners have also spent the past few years witnessing management consulting firms including Deloitte, Accenture PLC and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP encroach on their turf by offering competing marketing and advertising services -- and luring advertising talent to work in those shops.

That has also included buying up ad agencies to quickly build and grow such disciplines. Last year, Accenture PLC acquired Droga5, one of the industry's top creative agencies, in what was considered at the time the most aggressive move yet by a consulting firm to take on the agency giants.

During his tenure at Deloitte Digital, Mr. Main made acquisitions for multiple creative agencies and helped steer the unit to $16 billion in revenue in 2018, up from $6 billion in 2014.

"He has demonstrated the effectiveness of blending creative, technology and consulting services," Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said in the statement.

Mr. Main will join Ogilvy at the end of July. Mr. Seifert will work with his successor through the rest of the year to ensure a seamless transition, he said in a statement.

