WPP : Returned to Quarterly Net Sales Growth in 2Q

By Adria Calatayud

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Tuesday that the second quarter of 2018 was its first quarter of like-for-like net sales growth in more than a year, one day after confirming the appointment of Mark Read as chief executive.

The advertising giant said like-for-like net sales--a figure closely-watched by analysts to measure the company's underlying performance--increased 0.7% in the three months ended June 30, compared with a 0.1% decline in the first quarter of the year.

The world's largest advertising company, which houses agencies including J. Walter Thompson, Ogilvy & Mather and Young & Rubicam, said it now expects like-for-like net sales and revenue for the full year for 2018 to show similar growth to that of the first half.

For the first half as a whole, like-for-like net sales rose 0.3%, while comparable revenue increased 1.6%, WPP said.

WPP said pretax profit rose 8.6% to 846.5 million pounds ($1.09 billion) for the first half as a whole compared with GBP779.2 million in the year-earlier period. Net profit increased 13% to GBP672.4 million.

First-half revenue fell 2.1% to GBP7.49 billion from GBP7.65 billion a year before, WPP said.

"We have focused our efforts on providing more effectively integrated solutions to clients and, in competitive pitches, we have won or grown business with clients including Adidas, Hilton, Mars, Mondelez, Shell and T-Mobile," Mr. Read said.

