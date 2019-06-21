WPP : Sale of the Farm Group

21 Jun 2019

WPP today announces the sale of The Farm Group, a leading provider of post-production services, to Los Angeles-based Picture Shop.

The sale is in line with WPP's new strategy as set out in December 2018, a key element of which is to focus on its main areas of business and simplify its operations through the disposal of non-core assets.

WPP would like to thank all those involved with The Farm Group, and in particular co-founders Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, for their contribution to WPP over more than 20 years. We wish them well as they begin their next chapter of growth with Picture Shop.

The terms of the deal are not disclosed.

