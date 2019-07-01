Log in
WPP GROUP

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/01 03:37:26 am
1001.25 GBp   +1.12%
03:27aWPP : Sells Stake in Chime Group Holdings for GBP54.4 Million
DJ
03:08aWPP : Sale of Interest in Chime
PU
01:12aWPP : to sell off shares in sports ad agency
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Sells Stake in Chime Group Holdings for GBP54.4 Million

0
07/01/2019 | 03:27am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Monday that it has sold its shares in Chime Group Holdings Ltd. for 54.4 million pounds ($69.0 million).

The British advertising and public relations company said it has sold its minority shareholding to the majority shareholder Providence, and that there is potential to receive more funds based on the future value of Chime.

The company said that the disposal is in line with its new strategy of focusing on the main areas of its business and simplifying its operations by disposing noncore assets.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 701 M
EBIT 2019 1 783 M
Net income 2019 1 111 M
Debt 2019 4 068 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 12 495 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 10,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP16.96%15 864
OMNICOM GROUP11.89%18 043
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.29%12 462
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.50%8 743
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED18.18%6 540
JCDECAUX8.65%6 448
