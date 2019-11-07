Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Social commerce on the rise to become the next disruptive force in China's ecommerce scene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:00pm EST

8 Nov 2019

以中文显示新闻稿 >

WPP's 'Content, Conversation & Commerce' white paper highlights key social commerce trends, case studies and brand-building strategies in China

November 8, 2019, China - With ecommerce firmly established as an integral part of China's highly competitive retail scene, businesses are now looking to social commerce to fuel their next phase of growth.

WPP today released a 'Content, Conversation & Commerce' white paper, providing insights into what is tipped to be the next disruptive formula to owning China's marketplace.

Buying and selling on social media apps have become commonplace in China. The consumers of today are better informed, sophisticated and particular about what they like. 'Casual shopping' is on the rise, driven by the 5Cs; namely content, customer voice, convenience, conversation and commerce.

'Chinese shopping habits differ from the rest of the world, due to the tremendous reach of ecommerce and high penetration rates of social media. With unique functions such as Key Opinion Leader (KOL) live-streaming, social activations, content sharing and referral selling, social commerce is challenging the status quo of traditional commerce,' said Patrick Xu, CEO of WPP China.

China's social commerce market is forecasted at CNY 2 trillion this year, with more than 48 million users and a growth rate of over 60 percent on-year, according to the Internet Society of China.

Since 2014, ecommerce sales have more than doubled, thanks to its 650 million users in China. Seasonal events like Alibaba's Singles Day, the increased adoption of digital wallet usage within rural China, and the creation of market places for buyers and sellers on the same platform have all contributed.

Key learnings:

  • The 'now' consumer: They are known as the 'now' consumers ‐ shoppers who are quick to browse, bookmark products and buy. Chinese consumers today are better informed and feel more empowered about their purchase decisions. A recent Kantar Media survey found that consumers' insights are most effective in influencing purchase decisions. Consumers are more trusting of knowledge that is self-sourced, especially those based on other users' reviews.
  • New ways of interaction: The 'now' consumer follows trends and has unplanned brand experiences and retail interactions. They can be shopping while at home, at work, on the go, or just before bedtime. In fact, it is this behaviour that is driving the need for new approaches to planning social commerce.
  • Social-first customer conversion: Brands are challenged to go beyond traditional marketing strategies. From a desire to buy to making an actual purchase, the customer conversion process now has to be augmented by social-first approaches. These include user-generated and promoter-generated content (UGC/PGC) and live broadcasting. Social commerce channels have had a late start but they are steadily catching up. Wechat Commerce has grown seven-fold since 2014, while other platforms like Pin Duo Duo has doubled its sales in just two years.
  • Measurable customer 'voice': User reviews are verbatim and customer 'voice' measurable on ecommerce channels. Such feedback better informs brands on how to build their content and messaging strategy to impact sales conversion. Through these, brands are also rewarding consumers for their referrals and for being brand advocates.
  • Countering inflationary pricing pressures with content: The advertising and promotional expenses for leading ecommerce platforms have increased notably. CPM (cost per thousand impressions) has tripled within a few years (2015 to 2018) and ecommerce operational costs have increased. As paid ad inventory on ecommerce channels increase in costs, brands are compelled to leverage brand content (UGC/PGC) as an alternative for growth.
  • Social commerce approaches: When devising a social commerce program, brands have six options for managing their social commerce programs: Vertical Content, KOL Product Launch, Group Buy Promotions, Gifting Driven Occasions, Membership-Driven Purchases and New Retail. Brands should choose their approach according to their product category, brand maturity and product availability.

'Brands need to find more efficient ways to connect with consumers. A strategic approach using data and technology would allow brands to tap into the full benefits of social commerce. Should brands rely exclusively on 'classic' commerce activities for growth, they may risk long-term brand equity in exchange for short-term gains,' said Xu.

WPP's commerce offerings in China

WPP offers end-to-end service solutions that help brands plan, set up, operate and optimize their ecommerce programs, backed by over 500 ecommerce and social media experts to ensure the success of program delivery. WPP in China has worked extensively with brands like H&M, MAC, KFC, Dell and Oreo (see report), delivering strong growth across ecommerce platforms and during major shopping festivals like Alibaba's Singles Day.

Full report:
WPP Report Content Conversation Commerce Nov 2019 EN.pdf (PDF 2.99MB)

Further information
Juliana Yeh, WPP
+852 22803790
juliana.yeh@wpp.com

About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 00:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
08:00pWPP : Social commerce on the rise to become the next disruptive force in China's..
PU
11/05WPP : Awarded AXA Global Media Account
BU
11/04ADVY : Adverty appoints former GroupM Chief Digital Product and Partnership Offi..
AQ
10/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 snaps four-day winning run amid Brexit worries
RE
10/25U.S. Stock Futures Drift Up Even as Amazon Slumps
DJ
10/25WPP : Third Quarter Trading Update1
BU
10/25European Stocks Drift Down as Big Businesses Report Earnings
DJ
10/25Client wins help WPP return to quarterly net sales growth
RE
10/25WPP : 3Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Rose, Backs 2019 Guidance
DJ
10/25WPP : Third Quarter Trading Update 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 982 M
EBIT 2019 1 929 M
Net income 2019 1 045 M
Debt 2019 4 238 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 12 544 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 102,67  GBp
Last Close Price 994,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP17.41%16 142
OMNICOM GROUP7.47%17 138
PUBLICIS GROUPE-20.77%10 410
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.39%8 670
JCDECAUX2.04%5 898
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC9.90%5 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group