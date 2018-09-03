Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP (WPP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 09:37:56 am
1282.75 GBp   +0.33%
09:28aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:54aWPP Confirms Appointment of Mark Read as CEO
DJ
08:49aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Nick Kostov

WPP PLC has chosen Mark Read as its new chief executive, placing a company veteran at the helm of the world's largest ad firm following the departure of founder Martin Sorrell.

WPP announced the appointment Monday after the details of Mr. Read's contract were finalized, capping a monthslong search for a successor to Mr. Sorrell, 73, who resigned in April.

Mr. Read inherits a globe-spanning colossus that has struggled in an industry now defined by the dominance of Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google in digital advertising. Mr. Sorrell built WPP over three decades of acquisitions, but the scale that once allowed the company to thrive has lately made it a sluggish competitor.

WPP is under pressure from investors and big clients -- such as Ford Motor Co., and Unilever PLC -- to make the process of buying, creating and measuring the effectiveness of ads more transparent and simple. That means Mr. Read needs to consolidate the firm's disparate services, from data science to the creation of TV ads, into more of a one-stop-shop for advertisers.

Mr. Read declined to comment.

Mr. Read's co-workers describe him as a study in contrasts with Mr. Sorrell, a well-known micromanager who was long considered an oracle for his willingness to make pronouncements on the direction of the world economy.

Mr. Read, co-workers say, is soft-spoken introvert who gives his staff autonomy, often telling them to "just get on with it."

"People underestimate Mark because he's not loud and brash," said Shane Atchison, Chief Marketing Officer of data-analytics company Domo Inc. and a former WPP executive. "He simplifies things rather than making them more complex."

Mr. Read shot to prominence in April when he was named co-chief operating officer of WPP, taking over the firm's day-to-day operations after Mr. Sorrell resigned. He has since been reviewing WPP's businesses, asking executives what works and what doesn't.

Colleagues say Mr. Read is exacting. A wine connoisseur, Mr. Read is known for bringing his own bottle to social events in case the wine being served isn't up to scratch, they say.

In June, Mr. Read told the Journal the company would be evaluating WPP's ownership of some assets but ruled out a major breakup. He said the company's portfolio of more than 400 companies -- many of them rivals -- now needed to "work together, not to work apart."

WPP executives say they are eager to see a shift in power away from the head office in London. Some felt decisions were delayed by a need to go through Mr. Sorrell for what they considered relatively mundane requests.

Mr. Read, 51, was born in London. His father was an entrepreneur and his mother an orthodontist.

In 1989, he joined WPP straight out of college after writing to Mr. Sorrell to ask for a job. He later worked at consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton before founding WebRewards, a startup specializing in online loyalty programs that was sold to Bertelsmann in 2001.

After working on WPP's digital development for more than a decade, he was named CEO of Wunderman in 2015, one of WPP's largest agencies. There he consolidated Wunderman offices that were scattered across the globe. He also broadened Wunderman's business, which was focused on direct marketing, to include consulting, business transformation and e-commerce, changing the agency's pay structure to incentivize different parts of Wunderman to work together.

Mr. Read "quickly unified us with a vision, a purpose and a culture," said Mel Edwards who runs the agency's Europe operations.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at Wunderman, said Mr. Read fosters loyalty by empowering his staff.

Shortly after WPP bought Mr. Pretorius's company, Mr. Pretorius said, Mr. Read asked him to present to the board of a large media company on the future of digital publishing. Mr. Pretorius protested that he had never presented at that level, but Mr. Read told him to go ahead.

"He pushes people to achieve more than they think they can achieve," Mr. Pretorius said.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
09:35aWPP : confirms Mark Read as chief executive
AQ
09:28aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 3rd Update
DJ
08:54aWPP Confirms Appointment of Mark Read as CEO
DJ
08:49aWPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/02WPP : Ad firm WPP picks new CEO
AQ
09/02WPP : Taps Company Veteran Mark Read for CEO -- Update
DJ
09/02WPP : Names Mark Read as its New CEO
DJ
09/02WPP : understood to be in talks with Mark Read about £7m pay package
AQ
09/02WPP : Spectre of Martin Sorrell haunts ad firm as new chief steps in
AQ
09/02WPP : Poised To Surprise Investors With £6.15bn Sales
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02WPP taps Mark Read as next CEO 
08/30REPORT : Read nears selection as new WPP CEO 
08/17Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5% With Low Payout Ratio 
08/14BCW acquires a creative agency 
08/11REPORT : WPP considers IBM cloud exec for CEO post 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12 937 M
EBIT 2018 2 141 M
Net income 2018 1 397 M
Debt 2018 4 430 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 11,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 16 132 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 13,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Quarta Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Julian Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Rui Gang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-4.66%20 900
OMNICOM GROUP-4.82%15 554
PUBLICIS GROUPE-2.38%15 090
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.57%9 235
INTERPUBLIC GROUP15.82%8 961
CYBERAGENT, INC.41.07%7 189
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.