WPP : Transaction in Own Shares

WPP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

WPP plc

ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49

14 February 2020

WPP plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 14 February 2020 it had purchased a total of 959,317 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe, BATS Europe, and Turquoise, through the Company's broker Goldman Sachs International as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Chi-X Europe BATS Europe Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 574,317 179,000 94,000 112,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 9.8580 £ 9.8500 £ 9.8460 £ 9.8480 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 9.7820 £ 9.7880 £ 9.7880 £ 9.7840 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £ 9.8312 £ 9.8353 £ 9.8292 £ 9.8350

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 December 2019. Pursuant to the terms of that programme, these purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 1,308,183,923 ordinary shares.

The Company holds 70,771,330 of its ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company following settlement and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares shall be 1,237,412,593 ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goldman SachsInternationalon behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

LEI number of WPP plc: 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

