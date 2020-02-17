Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 03:11:17 am
980.2 GBp   +0.31%
02:13aWPP : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/13WPP : Buys market tech consultancy xumak
AQ
02/12WPP : acquires marketing technology consultancy XumaK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:13am EST
Transaction in Own Shares

Released : 17 Feb 2020 07:00

RNS Number : 1343D
WPP PLC
17 February 2020

WPP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

WPP plc

ISIN: JE00B8KF9B49

14 February 2020

WPP plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 14 February 2020 it had purchased a total of 959,317 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe, BATS Europe, and Turquoise, through the Company's broker Goldman Sachs International as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange

Chi-X Europe

BATS Europe

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

574,317

179,000

94,000

112,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 9.8580

£ 9.8500

£ 9.8460

£ 9.8480

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 9.7820

£ 9.7880

£ 9.7880

£ 9.7840

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 9.8312

£ 9.8353

£ 9.8292

£ 9.8350

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 December 2019. Pursuant to the terms of that programme, these purchases are the last purchases to be made under the programme.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 1,308,183,923 ordinary shares.

The Company holds 70,771,330 of its ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company following settlement and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares shall be 1,237,412,593 ordinary shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goldman SachsInternationalon behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

LEI number of WPP plc: 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Issuer Name

WPP plc

LEI

549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

ISIN

JE00B8KF9B49

Intermediary Name

Goldman Sachs International

Intermediary Code

GSILGB2XXXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

GBP


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
POSKKABDCBKDQBD

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WPP GROUP
02:13aWPP : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/13WPP : Buys market tech consultancy xumak
AQ
02/12WPP : acquires marketing technology consultancy XumaK
PU
02/12WPP : Buys Marketing-Technology Consultancy XumaK
DJ
02/12WPP PLC Acquisition
DJ
02/11WPP : Kantar names ex-ITV boss as new chair
AQ
02/10ADAM CROZIER : Kantar appoints ex-ITV chief Adam Crozier as chairman
RE
02/06Ogilvy Health's Baptista and Maniscalco to Be Inducted Into the Medical Adver..
GL
02/05Google Shows Off YouTube's Ad Heft -- WSJ
DJ
02/04What Investors Learned From the First Peek Inside YouTube's Financials
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 641 M
EBIT 2019 1 948 M
Net income 2019 1 042 M
Debt 2019 4 303 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 11 957 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 116,24  GBp
Last Close Price 977,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
John Terence Rogers Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP-8.37%15 576
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-1.84%16 946
PUBLICIS GROUPE1.39%10 513
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.93%9 488
JCDECAUX-16.45%5 300
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-11.81%5 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group