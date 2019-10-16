Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WPP : UK marketing spending dips in third-quarter as Brexit deadline looms - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Canary Wharf financial district is seen from the construction site of 22 Bishopsgate in London

(Reuters) - British companies cut spending on marketing for the first time in seven years during the third quarter, as a rocky Brexit pushed businesses to keep a tight lid on costs, a survey showed.

The IPA Bellwether, conducted by IHS Markit, and based on a questionnaire survey of around 300 UK-based companies, stuck to its forecast and said it remains cautious towards 2019. It expects a 1.1% annual increase in ad-spend over the year.

"Nevertheless, it (the Bellwether report) believes businesses will be eager to accelerate marketing efforts once uncertainty has cleared, and subsequently sees 2020 onwards being more positive on the ad-spend front," the survey said.

It expects growth of 1.8% in 2020, followed by stronger rates of increase in the years after that.

Bellwether panel members, recruited from Britain's top 1,000 companies, said the underwhelming performance of marketing budgets continued into the quarter and that the net balance was broadly unchanged from the prior quarter.

"Low consumer confidence was said to have generated hesitancy towards spending, leading firms to hold back on big-ticket marketing drives and tighten the purse strings," the survey said.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, but it is still uncertain whether the two sides can make a breakthrough over the terms of the departure, while the risk of a disorderly no-deal Brexit also remains.

The survey showed that development of new online tools encouraged firms to boost their internet budgets with internet marketing remaining the "top performer" in the third-quarter.

The report comes as advertising companies, including market leader WPP Plc, are seeing clients switch to online platforms such as Google and Facebook to reach consumers.

Industry forecaster Zenith had said earlier this month ad spending on social media is expected to grow 20% in 2019, overtaking print to become the third-largest advertising channel.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WPP GROUP
07:13pWPP : UK marketing spending dips in third-quarter as Brexit deadline looms - sur..
RE
10/15BCW : Introduces BCW : Eventus™, A Holistic Offering Serving Global Sporti..
BU
10/14UK stocks recoil as Brexit optimism fades; buyout spurs Sophos
RE
10/11EUROPE : European shares soar on rising hopes of Brexit, trade deal
RE
10/11Brexit deal hysteria sparks dramatic gains for UK stocks
RE
10/11EUROPE MARKETS: Hopes For Trade Pact Buoy European Stocks As Publicis And Hug..
DJ
10/11Publicis shares pummeled after advertiser cuts outlook
RE
10/11Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
DJ
10/10Publicis CEO under pressure following second sales target cut
RE
10/08MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot di..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13 135 M
EBIT 2019 1 982 M
Net income 2019 1 077 M
Debt 2019 4 304 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 11 726 M
Chart WPP GROUP
Duration : Period :
WPP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 112,51  GBp
Last Close Price 9,29  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16 258%
Spread / Average Target 11 873%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 097%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP12.33%15 291
OMNICOM GROUP3.36%16 467
PUBLICIS GROUPE-24.32%9 911
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.24%8 008
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC4.63%5 366
JCDECAUX-7.75%5 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group