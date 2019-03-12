Log in
WPP Group    WPP   JE00B8KF9B49

WPP GROUP

(WPP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/12 12:30:00 pm
854.2 GBp   -0.09%
04:25pWPP : Vincent Dente Joins BCW as Chief Creative Officer, North America
BU
07:22aWPP : appoints Microsoft UK CEO, Cindy Rose OBE, to the Board
PU
06:54aWPP : Board Appointment
PU
WPP : Vincent Dente Joins BCW as Chief Creative Officer, North America

03/12/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, announced today that Vincent Dente has joined as Chief Creative Officer, North America, responsible for further strengthening BCW’s team of creative experts who develop integrated communications programs that break new ground and produce dramatic business results for clients.

“Vincent is an expert at turning creative ideas into integrated, multimedia narratives that connect with audiences and move them to take action,” said Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. “His 25 plus years of experience across nearly every industry sector will be incredibly valuable to our clients as we help them drive their businesses forward through modern, integrated, creative storytelling.” Dente will report to Foster as well as to Jim Joseph, BCW’s Global President.

Dente joins BCW from MSL, where he was EVP, Executive Creative Director, U.S. Before that, he spent five years with Edelman as EVP, Executive Creative Director, leading the firm’s New York Creative Network across its Corporate & Public Affairs, Health and Brand practices working on clients in the beverage, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, insurance, sportswear and technology industries.

Prior to that, Dente was Creative Director and Co-Founder of AgentOf, leading a team developing creative content, social media strategy, digital development and enterprise e-commerce solutions for clients including Joseph Abboud, Harman International, JBL, Lacoste, Microsoft, Sprint and John Varvatos. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years running his eponymous firm, Dente Inc., collaborating with clients including BMW, Direct TV, Ducati, Dupont, Hilton, Honda, Labatt Blue, Lexus, Lucent Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi and United Airlines.

Dente’s collaborative work has been honored with a Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions; Best in Show at The One Show; Best Experiential Build from Digiday; Best in Show and a Platinum SABRE Award from The Holmes Report; and a D&AD Impact Award, among many others.

“BCW has an amazing and integrated infrastructure to facilitate the creative process,” said Dente. “Its sophisticated data analytics, research and brand planning teams drive relevant and insightful big ideas. This is a dream opportunity for me to lead and partner with really talented people to deliver original and inspired content for BCW clients.”

About BCW

BCW is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), a creative transformation company. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 12 748 M
EBIT 2019 1 858 M
Net income 2019 1 167 M
Debt 2019 3 989 M
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
P/E ratio 2020 9,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 10 789 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Read Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Grant Balfour Scott Chief Operating Officer
Paul W. G. Richardson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Stephan Pretorius Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WPP GROUP0.99%14 250
OMNICOM GROUP1.01%16 891
PUBLICIS GROUPE0.28%13 299
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC14.23%9 473
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.31%8 680
JCDECAUX6.77%6 272
