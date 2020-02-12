Log in
PU
WPP : acquires marketing technology consultancy XumaK

02/12/2020
WPP acquires marketing technology consultancy XumaK

12 Feb 2020

WPP announces today that Wunderman Thompson has acquired XumaK, a premier marketing technology consultancy.

XumaK is a recognized expert in implementing performance-driven commerce solutions. A leading provider of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) software and services, XumaK consistently manages, delivers and optimizes experiences across every digital touchpoint and has helped some of the world's most notable brands, including Digicel and MetLife, digitally transform their businesses.

Founded in 2004, XumaK is headquartered in Miami, FL with two development centres in Guatemala and Colombia. The company employs approximately 60 people.

The acquisition is in line with WPP's strategy to deepen its technology offer and invest behind its partnerships with leading technology companies. XumaK will drive the experience technology capability for Wunderman Thompson North America.

Deal terms are not disclosed.

Further information
Niken Wresniwiro, WPP
+44 (0)20 7282 4600 / +44 (0)7876 005 489
niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com

Martina Suess, WPP
+1 917 456 5049
martina.suess@wpp.com

About WPP
WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:43:05 UTC
