WPP : invests in new Düsseldorf campus

7 Jun 2019

WPP will create a new world-class campus for its brands in Düsseldorf, the latest in a series of European investments.

Based in the city's architecturally iconic MedienHafen (Media Harbour) area, WPP's new building will be an integral part of the Rhine harbour skyline when it completes in 2021.

WPP has agreed a 15-year lease with the developer and owner CODIC GmBH. BDG architecture + design, a WPP company, will design the interior office space.

Part of WPP's campus strategy, the new modern workspace will be home to more than 2,500 people and will give clients easier access to WPP's breadth of talent and expertise. Split over 34,000sqm, the co-location will incorporate intelligent and flexible co-working areas that encourage closer collaboration and inspire greater creativity.

The campus will also be designed to provide social spaces for WPP's people and communities, and will include an event space, restaurant, extensive 3,600sqm roof garden and panoramic views from the terraces.

In common with all new WPP campus buildings, sustainability will be a key focus and the building will target a BREEAM rating of Excellent.

Düsseldorf is the latest major WPP office co-location in Europe to be announced; a new campus in Paris will open in 2021, while WPP's Amsterdam campus opened in April 2019, and Madrid and Milan campuses are due later in the year.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: 'Our new Düsseldorf campus is not only an investment in the German market, it's an investment in our people. It provides them with a world-class working environment that inspires them to create their best work for our clients, in the heart of the city's cultural and creative centre.'

Further information

Niken Wresniwiro, WPP

+44 (0)20 7282 4600 / +44 (0)7876 005 489

niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.